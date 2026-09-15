San Antonio artist with disabilities leads the charge in improving accessibility at Miller’s Pond Park

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The City of San Antonio's Department of Arts & Culture is expanding accessibility at one of the city’s “hidden gem” parks , Miller’s Pond. The expansion is part of the city’s 2022-27 Bond .

Visual artist Angela Weddle , who lives with multiple disabilities, says she took her own experiences to inspire the project. She herself uses braces on her legs, and, at other times, uses a power wheelchair.

“When the city chose an artist and happened to be me to design it, I was especially happy to be a disabled artist to work on a project about accessibility because often we're not included in conversations about accessibility,” said Weddle.

The accessible project consists of an ADA walkway and specially designed benches with mosaics of wildlife that are frequently spotted at Miller’s Pond.

1 of 5 — Untitled Artwork These are potential designs for the Miller's Pond Park benches. The designs are based on the wildlife at Miller's Pond Park. These designs are not final and are subject to change. City of San Antonio / Courtesy photo 2 of 5 — Untitled Artwork These are potential designs for the Miller's Pond Park benches. The designs are based on the wildlife at Miller's Pond Park. These designs are not final and are subject to change. City of San Antonio / Courtesy photo 3 of 5 — Untitled Artwork These are potential designs for the Miller's Pond Park benches. The designs are based on the wildlife at Miller's Pond Park. These designs are not final and are subject to change. City of San Antonio / Courtesy photo 4 of 5 — Untitled Artwork These are potential designs for the Miller's Pond Park benches. The designs are based on the wildlife at Miller's Pond Park. These designs are not final and are subject to change. City of San Antonio / Courtesy photo 5 of 5 — Untitled Artwork These are potential designs for the Miller's Pond Park benches. The designs are based on the wildlife at Miller's Pond Park. These designs are not final and are subject to change. City of San Antonio / Courtesy photo

Weddle says the mosaic benches are spaced to make it easier for people in wheelchairs to feel like they’re part of the environment and not just assigned to designated spaces.

“We also have this wonderful fishing pier and this walking trail, which is, I think, about a mile long. So you have a lot of people (who) fish here. You have a lot of elderly people come also. So (there are) a lot of reasons to have some seating where people have a great view of the lake and a place to stop,” she said.

Jackie Velez / TPR Accessible walkway at Miller's Pond Park leads to the pier.

David De Los Santos of Blazing Laser Art & Engraving said his team will be carving Weddle’s artwork into the accessible walkway.

“We use a direct pressure blast system, which is a form of sandblasting, in the sense that, a filet mignon is a form of beef, which is a very high-quality form of beef, versus like a hamburger, which would be what we would consider general sandblasting,” said De Los Santos. “So it's a direct pressure blast system, essentially sand-carving, that we use to mark concrete, glass, stone, all kinds of different substrates.”

De Los Santos is an advocate for accessibility, and this is not the first time he has worked on engraving for an accessible project in San Antonio.

“It means that we have to watch for how deep we do our engravings,” said De Los Santos. “I know that the ADA standard is a quarter inch, and we try to stay within an eighth of an inch, just (to) make sure there's no tripping hazards or anything like that.”

1 of 3 — Angela Weddle (left) discusses designs for the accessible walkway and benches with David De Los Santos of Blazing Art and Engraving.jpg Angela Weddle (left) discusses designs for the accessible walkway and benches with David De Los Santos of Blazing Art and Engraving Jackie Velez / TPR 2 of 3 — General manager David De Los Santos of Blazing Laser Art & Engraving measures the space for the benches that will be placed on the accessible walkway at Miller's Pond Park.jpg David De Los Santos, general manager of Blazing Laser Art & Engraving, measures the space for the benches that will be placed on the accessible walkway at Miller's Pond Park. Jackie Velez / TPR 3 of 3 — David De Los Santos (In red) of Blazing Laser Art & Engraving measures the space for the benches that will be placed on the accessible walkway at Miller's Pond Park.jpg David De Los Santos, general manager of Blazing Laser Art & Engraving, measures the space for the benches that will be placed on the accessible walkway at Miller's Pond Park. Jackie Velez / TPR

Weddle said the city has been very accommodating to her physical and cognitive disabilities. Weddle is traditionally a 2-D artist. She says her cerebral palsy can create challenges in designing something in three dimensions.

“It's something that I really wasn't sure would happen,” said Weddle. “But I'm also autistic, and so I focus on a lot of detailed work. I mostly work in drawing and painting, so pen and ink, watercolor, water media, mixed media drawing, sometimes acrylic and oil paintings, printmaking, and even digital art drawn on the iPad and animation occasionally. And I'm not supposed to be able to draw because I really lack the motor skills. But for whatever reason, my brain said we're doing this anyway, and it's something I am really blessed to be able to do.”

City of San Antonio / Courtesy photo This is a render image of the possible engraving that will be displayed on the accessible walkway at Miller's Pond Park. This is not the final product and is subject to change.

The project came at a difficult time for Weddle. She found out her mother was terminally ill on April 29, right after she was awarded the Miller’s Pond project.

“And she died on Sept. 14 last year. And I was taking care of her while she was terminal,” said Weddle. “I've been working as an artist my whole life. I've been drawing almost every day of my life since I was three years old, and I'm 43. And being disabled, it's hard to fit into traditional jobs, into traditional employment when you have an unpredictable body, and you have unpredictable conditions, when you have unpredictable transportation, even when using paratransit. It's not always predictable. And my mother always hoped that I would be self-sufficient, and this has allowed me to take risks and chances as an artist that I never thought.”

1 of 3 — IMG_8049.jpeg “Intersection,” Mixed Media Brushpen and Ink Drawing with Goauche and Watercolor and Acrylic Ink, on 140 Cold-Pressed Watercolor Paper, 22x30 inches, (image slightly cropped in this photo), 2025. By visual artist Angela Weddle. Angela Weddle / Courtesy photo 2 of 3 — IMG_2712.jpeg “Urban Forest-Brackenridge Park,” Pen and Ink, Brush Pen, White Gel Pen, and Wash Drawing, 9x12 inches on Stonehenge Coldpress Watercolor Paper, 2024. This artwork is from San Antonio artist Angela Weddle who is a visual artist. Angela Weddle / Courtesy photo 3 of 3 — IMG_7156.jpeg Visual artist Angela Weddle is more experienced drawing visual art much like this and is new to taking on the challenge of creating 3-D artwork. This visual art is “Woodlawn Lake, Early Autumn,” Sennelier Oil Sticks and Cold Wax Painting on Wood Panel, 10x10 inches, 2020. Angela Weddle / Courtesy photo

Weddle is grateful that she’s been able to contribute to a community that has embraced her through several tragedies, including losing everything in Hurricane Katrina in her hometown of New Orleans.

As Weddle gives back, she hopes residents will also pay it forward by supporting accessible local art.

“Public art helps to support people in your community and to show that disabled people, we absolutely contribute to the community,” said Weddle. And it's not just important to have accessible design so we can use the community, but (that) we understand the community we live in and (can) bring that vision to life so that more people can benefit.”

The Miller’s Pond Park accessible project is expected to be finished next year.