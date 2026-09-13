San Antonio's storytelling and acting community mourns the death of Rachel Delgado

Members of the local San Antonio acting and storytelling community are mourning the death of Rachel Delgado. Delgado was a San Antonio native who was active in Seniors in Play, a theater and storytelling program for older adults.

She spoke to StoryCorps in 2022 about her storytelling.

“I like to really write stories. I am trying to pretty much document our family history. I write stories about my community, my neighborhood. And I'm an animal lover, so a lot of my stories are about animals. They are the characters in the play. I've been told that the way I write about animals as if they are human beings. But they are to me. I mean, I'm an animal lover. What can I say?”

Seniors in Play is a nonprofit performance arts, creative writing and acting class for senior adults. It was founded by Emmy-nominated, ALMA Award-winning actor Tony Plana in California. It came to San Antonio in 2022. Participants create vignettes, scenes and plays from their own experiences.

Delgado was also involved with other community organizations, including Teatro Audaz San Antonio, who paid tribute to her in a Facebook post over the weekend.

She was interviewed by TPR’s Jack Morgan in 2016 for a story about Fotohistorias, a collection of photos that documented the lives of people who live on San Antonio’s west side.

Arts & Culture Fotohistorias Documents Everyday West Siders On the west side of San Antonio is a museum without walls. Many say the exhibit brings a sense of pride and history to that unique part of the city.To… Listen • 5:08

Delgado was also active with the Westside Preservation Alliance, with the Esperanza Peace and Justice Center, a group focused on capturing, recording, and preserving the oral histories, energy, and stories of long-time local residents.

Rachel Delgado was 76 years old.