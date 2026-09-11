UT San Antonio, Texas State to square off in 'Battle for I-35'

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The Battle for I-35 returns Saturday afternoon as UT San Antonio and Texas State add another chapter to a budding rivalry between schools separated by about 50 miles.

Kickoff is at 2:30 p.m. at UFCU Stadium in San Marcos. The Roadrunners lead the series, but Texas State has won the last two meetings, including last season's matchup at the Alamodome.

The game will be broadcast on The CW and streamed on ESPN+.

Roadrunners coach Jeff Traylor said Texas State quarterback Brad Jackson, a San Antonio Reagan graduate, presents one of the biggest challenges for the UT San Antonio defense.

"He's definitely the straw that stirs their drink and I have so much respect for him. But we have no confidence that we can contain that rascal. He's just that good. Not that I'm saying anything bad about my players. That's just the respect we have for Brad."

UT San Antonio enters Saturday with some early momentum after a convincing season-opening win over UT Rio Grande Valley at the Alamodome.

The Roadrunners have enjoyed a sustained run of success under Traylor, winning back-to-back conference championships and reaching a bowl game in each of his first six seasons. They have also won their last three bowl games.

Texas State, meanwhile, is looking to rebound after a lopsided season-opening loss at Texas in Austin. The Bobcats return home with a chance to win their third straight Battle for I-35 and further shift the balance of the rivalry.

There is also some personal history on the sidelines. Traylor coached Texas State head coach G.J. Kinne during Kinne's senior year at Gilmer High School in East Texas.

Saturday's game could mark another milestone for UT San Antonio. The Roadrunners are one victory away from their 100th since launching the football program in 2011.

Joe Nogalski / Reuters Connect September 5, 2026, San Antonio, Texas: A'MARION PETERSON (28) of the UTSA Roadrunners makes a touchdown run during the college football game between the University of Texas at San Antonio Roadrunners and the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

The UT San Antonio season ahead

The Roadrunners will spend most of the season close to home. Their first seven games are all in Texas, and they won't leave the state until a late-October trip to New Orleans to face Tulane.

Before then, UT San Antonio travels farther up I-35 to face Texas in Austin.

The Roadrunners' remaining home schedule at the Alamodome includes Colorado State, South Florida, Navy, North Texas and Tulsa.

The full game schedule can be found here.