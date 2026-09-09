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Abbott seeks SBA disaster declaration for Bexar County after August windstorm

Texas Public Radio | By TPR Staff
Published September 9, 2026 at 6:50 PM CDT
Storms caused power outages and damage to homes, schools and businesses on Aug. 28, 2026.
David Martin Davies
/
TPR
Storms caused power outages and damage to homes, schools and businesses on Aug. 28, 2026.

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Gov. Greg Abbott is asking the U.S. Small Business Administration to issue a disaster declaration for Bexar County following the August windstorm.

If approved, qualifying homeowners, renters and businesses in Bexar County and neighboring counties could apply for low-interest federal loans to help cover damage not fully covered by insurance or other assistance.

The Aug. 28 storm brought damaging straight-line winds across the San Antonio area, knocking out power to more than 110,000 customers at its peak. Tens of thousands remained without power for days afterward.

Abbott’s office said assessments conducted by local, state and federal officials determined Bexar County met the federal threshold for SBA assistance.

“This request to the SBA will deliver critical resources to Texans whose homes and businesses took damage in the August storms,” Abbott said.

Ken Lukasik surveys debris and a collapsed bridge over Goat Creek following heavy rains and severe weather in Kerrville, Texas, U.S. July 17, 2026.
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Federal disaster aid approved 7 weeks after South Central Texas floods; Bexar windstorm assessment begins
Brian Kirkpatrick
Federal disaster assistance was approved for 19 counties hit by severe flooding in July, while Bexar County is undergoing a damage assessment after the Aug. 28 windstorm.

The SBA request is separate from a pending FEMA request involving Bexar County stemming from severe storms and flooding in July. President Donald Trump approved FEMA Public Assistance for 19 Texas counties last week, while Bexar County and eight other counties remained under review. FEMA Public Assistance helps local governments and certain nonprofits cover costs for emergency response and repairs to damaged public facilities.

Residents affected by the August windstorm can continue reporting damage through the state’s iSTAT damage survey, which officials use to document the extent of disaster damage.

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