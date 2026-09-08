Houston native Regan Hutsell crowned 99th Miss America

Regan Hutsell, a Houston native, was crowned Miss America 2027 Sunday night during the 99th national competition in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Hutsell, who also won Miss Texas, is only the fourth Miss Texas to win the Miss America title in 105 years, according to the organization. Hutsell was crowned Miss America following two days of preliminary competitions featuring 52 delegates from the 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico. According to the Miss America Organization, Hutsell is also "the first woman of color to win the Miss America crown while wearing her natural hair."

Hutsell, 25, is the first Texan to win the Miss America crown in more than 50 years, after Shirley Cothran was crowned in 1975, according toPeople Magazine.

“Miss America has always represented hope and inspiration,” Hutsell said via a press release. “I am incredibly honored to represent an organization that empowers women through scholarships, service, and opportunity. I look forward to encouraging individuals of all generations to walk boldly in their purpose, pursue their wildest dreams, and never give up on themselves.”

Hutsell is a professional dancer who began her career as a Radio City Rockette at just 18 years old. She later went on to perform with the Birmingham Royal Ballet.

Along with her dance career, Hutsell also created Your Body is Your Home, a community service initiative meant to "encourage individuals to cultivate healthy self-worth, build positive inner dialogue, and understand that their value is never defined by appearance."

Hutsell decided to focus on body positivity after personally struggling with an eating disorder due to the pressures of performing professionally.

Copyright 2026 Houston Public Media News 88.7