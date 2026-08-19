San Antonio landmarks to light up amber for rare appendix cancer

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The Alamo Quarry Stacks and Frost Bank Tower will glow amber Thursday night, joining a national effort to raise awareness about appendix cancer — a rare disease that San Antonio resident Sheri Doss knew little about before she was diagnosed in 2021.

Doss was also diagnosed with pseudomyxoma peritonei, or PMP, a rare condition often associated with a ruptured mucus-producing appendix tumor. Appendix cancer affects only a few thousand people in the U.S. each year, while PMP is diagnosed in roughly one to three people per million annually.

The rarity of the disease can make it difficult to recognize and understand, even within the medical community.

Doss says patients sometimes have to help their doctors recognize when something isn't right.

“We're not being really fair to the doctors because we kind of hold them second to God. But the doctors, they know a lot. They know what they've been taught. They know what they've been exposed to,” said Doss. “But here we are talking about a rare cancer, so most of them have not been exposed to this. So, you have to help the doctor help you by speaking up and insisting that they do a little bit more investigation.”

For Doss, that persistence became especially important after her diagnosis.

She underwent cytoreductive surgery and HIPEC, a complex procedure that removes visible cancer from the abdomen and delivers heated chemotherapy directly into the abdominal cavity. In Doss' case, the cancer had affected some vital organs, requiring doctors to remove portions of her stomach and colon, among other tissue.

She describes the recovery as feeling like she had been “hollowed out.” But the small milestones became important.

“I was so excited when I could walk from my bed to the kitchen, for example. That was a big deal. So, to continue to be able to walk a little bit further not only helped me strengthen physically, but mentally as well. I became stronger. I had more hope when I can do more things for myself and become a little bit more independent.”

courtesy of Sheri Doss / TPR Sheri Doss participating in the One in a Million 5K Race/Walk she established for appendix cancer and PMP survivors

That experience eventually led Doss to create the One in a Million 5K Run/Walk. The name reflects the rarity of appendix cancer and PMP.

The third annual event is scheduled for September 19 at Lady Bird Johnson Park. Participants can run or walk a 5K or take part in a one-mile event.

“Not only do we have a 5K, and you can walk or run it, but we also have a one-miler because the point is just to get everybody out there and sort of moving, and we just celebrate everyone finishing, crossing that finish line, and just have a really good time afterwards.”

Doss says the event brings together survivors, caregivers, families and others who want to support people affected by the disease.

Pushbutton Photo Club / James Jackson / Courtesy photo 2024 Inaugural One in a Million 5K Run/Walk Group Picture

She also wants to reach future doctors. At a recent health fair, Doss spoke with medical students who were unfamiliar with appendix cancer and PMP.

“There were several medical students at the health fair, and I mean, they were just like blown away when I was telling them my story, they were looking it up on their phones when I was talking to them. So, I am trying my best to get an opportunity to speak to the students from a patient perspective. I'm not a doctor, but I can tell you what I've been through and make them aware.”

Doss also encourages patients and caregivers to connect with the PMP Pals Network, a volunteer-run global support organization that offers peer mentoring, support meetings, specialist information and educational resources for people dealing with appendix cancer and PMP.

Five years after her diagnosis, Doss says awareness is about more than understanding a rare disease. It's about helping people who may otherwise feel unseen.

“I would like to see us become more knowledgeable and aware of this cancer, so that we can help those that need our support in time, so that they may have the abilities down the road to live a full life.”

And she says that is what the amber lights mean to her.

“It just means a lot, and there will be those who I don't know that will see that amber lit up on the different buildings and say, oh, they see me, they care about me.”