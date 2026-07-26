Body recovered after weekend search of Nueces River near Uvalde

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Authorities are investigating after a body was recovered from the Nueces River near Uvalde over the weekend.

The Uvalde Volunteer Fire Department said in a Facebook post that crews were dispatched to FM 481 at about 4:30 p.m. Saturday after receiving reports that a person had gone underwater and did not resurface.

The department’s rescue boat team began an extensive search of the river with help from aircraft. The person was later found downstream, and the operation shifted from a rescue to a recovery effort.

The person’s identity and additional details about the incident were not immediately released.

The Uvalde County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

The recovery follows repeated warnings from officials that area rivers remain hazardous after recent flooding. Swift currents, unstable banks and debris hidden beneath the surface can continue posing risks even after water levels begin to fall.

Authorities have not said whether those conditions contributed to Saturday’s incident.

Three people have died in connection with this month’s flooding in Texas. Gov. Greg Abbott said Friday that a person died after driving into high water in Val Verde County on July 20. Earlier deaths were reported in Kerr and Uvalde counties.

The flooding also damaged roads and bridges across South Central Texas, including the FM 481 bridge over the Nueces River in Uvalde County. Abbott said more than 530 people were rescued statewide during the response.