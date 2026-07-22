Animal Care Services warns about heat, investigates 3 dog deaths

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Outdoor pets are required to have access to shade, fresh water and shelter, according to Animal Care Services (ACS) as a heat wave hits the San Antonio area.

The city also prohibits tethers on dogs outdoors, especially if they prevent them from reaching the shade.

ACS and San Antonio police are investigating the deaths of as many as three animals found inside a vehicle in a public parking lot downtown this week.

The agencies received a report regarding a strong odor coming from a car in a lot in the 100 block of West Nueva.

Responding officers found evidence of heavily decomposed animal remains inside the vehicle and there appears to be up to three deceased dogs.

ACS told Texas Public Radio on Wednesday that no arrests have been made.

"City ordinance prohibits leaving an animal in a standing or parked vehicle in any manner that endangers the animal’s health or safety. Enhanced charges under the state animal-cruelty law are under review," according to a news release from ACS.

Here is some other heat related information from ACS:

If you see a pet locked in a hot vehicle, act immediately. Jot down the vehicle’s description (including a license plate number) and go into nearby businesses to have the owner paged. If you do not get a response, call Animal Care Services or the police department immediately. It takes ten minutes for the interior of a car to reach 102 degrees on an average 85-degree day. In thirty minutes, that temperature can reach 120 degrees or more.



Per City of San Antonio ordinance, both Animal Care Officers and the police have the right to break a vehicle’s window if an animal is endangered inside.



It is illegal for dogs to ride unsecured in the back of trucks. These pets face the same heat stroke risk as those locked in vehicles, in addition to the threat of burned paws and accidental falls in transport.



Symptoms of heat stress in pets include excessive thirst, heavy panting, glazed eyes, vomiting, restlessness, lethargy, fever, dizziness, a rapid heartbeat, profuse drooling or salivating and unconsciousness.



If an animal shows signs of heat stress, gradually lower their body temperature, and get them to a veterinarian immediately.

Violations of the law governing animals in the heat or those left in vehicles could face animal cruelty charges if their pet sustains injury or death because of their actions.