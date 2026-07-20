Photos: Almost 500 homes and 100 businesses damaged in Kerr County floods

Residents of the Texas Hill Country are cleaning up and assessing the damage after the second heavy flood in just over a year.
More than 130 people died in the flooding on July 4, 2025. This year, two deaths have been reported across South and Central Texas.
Experts, officials and residents say the slower pace of the rainfall — over several days instead of hours — combined with new sirens and increased vigilance helped save lives this year.
"This time was different. We had a lot of alerts. Everyone was warning everyone," said Vinny Mifsud, who leads night kayaking tours out of land he owns next to the Francisco Lemos Bridge in Kerrville. "We were able to get more people to safety, and that's the main thing, saving lives. Our sirens, our officials warned everyone properly. They got the word out."
More than 490 homes and 100 businesses sustained damages in Kerr County. Over the weekend, family, friends and volunteers helped homeowners shovel out the mud, remove soaked furniture and appliances, and sort through wet belongings.
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