Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country launches new flood relief fund as another recovery begins

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As the Texas Hill Country begins another long recovery, the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country has launched a new flood relief fund to support nonprofit and civic organizations responding to catastrophic flooding across the region.

The Texas Hill Country Flood Relief Fund will provide grants to nonprofit and civic organizations supporting immediate emergency needs and long-term recovery efforts across the region.

Community Foundation CEO Austin Dickson told TPR's The Source the organization is prepared to help coordinate recovery efforts once again.

“We're going to do it again. We know exactly how this is going to go,” Dickson said. “We have experience from twelve months ago, and we plan to exhibit leadership and resilience like we have this past year, yet again for our community.”

The foundation says the new fund builds on last year's relief effort, which raised more than $150 million.

According to the foundation, that effort has distributed more than $82 million in grants, helping 130 households return to permanent housing, with another 98 continuing to work toward permanent housing solutions. The fund also became a lifeline for many residents whose federal disaster assistance claims were denied.

Dickson said he hopes people across the country will once again support Hill Country communities as residents begin what is expected to be another long recovery.

“I think that the American people are a generous people, and this disaster is different than last year, although it has some similarities — and we'll see how it turns out,” he said.

Donations to the Texas Hill Country Flood Relief Fund will help organizations meet immediate needs while supporting the long recovery still ahead for communities across the Texas Hill Country.

Disclosure: Austin Dickson serves on the board of directors of Texas Public Radio. The Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country is also a sponsor of TPR. We cover the organization as we would any other.