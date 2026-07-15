Tornado touches down in northwest Bexar County

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A brief tornado touched down this morning in Northwest Bexar County. The National Weather Service had issued a tornado warning around 7:49 am for a radar-indicated tornado near IH10 and Loop 1604.

Courtesy photo Damage reported near Valero headquarters near 1604 and IH10



Several eyewitnesses shared pictures and video on social media of the storm near the Rim Shopping Center, where there were scattered reports of damage.

@NWSSanAntonio video of what appears to be a tornado on the ground in NW San Antonio from a friend. Taken a few minutes ago on 1604 EB towards I-10. Can see debris and power flashes. #txwx pic.twitter.com/SqgSPewbuP — Brandon Gale (@bgalewx) July 15, 2026

The tornado continued moving north through the Fair Oaks area and eventually weakened around Bergheim. So far, no injuries have been reported. The National Weather Service has yet to confirm the wind speeds of the storm.