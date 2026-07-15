© 2026 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tornado touches down in northwest Bexar County

Texas Public Radio | By Jerry Clayton
Published July 15, 2026 at 9:16 AM CDT
Radar velocity image from the National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio shows the tornado forming near IH10 and Loop 1604
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio
/
X screengrab
Radar velocity image from the National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio shows the tornado forming near IH10 and Loop 1604

Sign up for TPR Today, Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

A brief tornado touched down this morning in Northwest Bexar County. The National Weather Service had issued a tornado warning around 7:49 am for a radar-indicated tornado near IH10 and Loop 1604.

Damage reported near Valero headquarters near 1604 and IH10
Courtesy photo
Damage reported near Valero headquarters near 1604 and IH10

Several eyewitnesses shared pictures and video on social media of the storm near the Rim Shopping Center, where there were scattered reports of damage.

The tornado continued moving north through the Fair Oaks area and eventually weakened around Bergheim. So far, no injuries have been reported. The National Weather Service has yet to confirm the wind speeds of the storm.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.
Tags
News Top StoriesTPR
Jerry Clayton
Jerry Clayton can be reached at jerry@tpr.org or on Twitter at @jerryclayton.
See stories by Jerry Clayton