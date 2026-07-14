Public viewing for Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, Houston man killed in ICE shooting, set for Thursday evening

The family of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, who was shot and killed by a federal immigration agent last week in Houston, has set a public visitation for Thursday, according to the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC).

The public viewing will take place from 5-9 p.m. Thursday, July 16, at Great Chapel at Forest Park Lawndale. The visitation includes a rosary from 7-7:30 p.m.

Salgado Araujo's family has asked for no photos or videos during the viewing and asked for phones to be left outside in guests' vehicles.

"Our members will assist with greeting attendees at the doors, directing parking, and helping maintain an orderly line as guests enter the service," a spokesperson for LULAC told Houston Public Media in a statement. "Council 60 will also do its best to honor the family's request that no cameras or Meta smart glasses be used during the funeral."

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Salgado Araujo, a 52-year-old father of three, was shot last Tuesday morning during what ICE has called a "targeted enforcement operation” in Houston’s East End, a predominantly Latino neighborhood. He was traveling to work with three other men in his van. In a statement to Houston Public Media, a spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) did not specify whether any of the people in the vehicle were intended targets, saying one of the individuals in the van "resembled the target."

An ICE spokesperson said during the stop, Salgado Araujo was attempting to evade arrest and allegedly rammed his van into an ICE vehicle, prompting an ICE agent to fire their weapon in self-defense. Salgado Araujo’s family and the attorney representing two of the three other men in the vehicle dispute that claim. The ICE agents involved were not wearing body cameras.

Other advocacy groups, including one that labels itself as "Amigos de Los Salgado," whom LULAC is working with, have demonstrations scheduled throughout the week, including one at Houston City Hall on Saturday and another at Ervan Chew Park on Sunday.

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