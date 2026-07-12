'Unusual vibration' felt before plane crash that killed Austin tech leader Joshua Baer, NTSB says

New details have emerged about the June 16 plane crash in Laredo that killed Austin tech entrepreneur Joshua Baer.

A preliminary report by the National Transportation Safety Board details how pilots noticed early in the flight that there was an "unusual vibration."

"It sounds like a fan is on ... you can feel it in the dashboard," a pilot said.

The pilots contacted NetJets, which co-owns the plane, and noted that the humming noise had gone away. The instruments on the plane then indicated that it was caused by a cooling fan.

The crew continued speaking with a maintenance controller and the flight operations duty manager, and it was decided that the flight could safely proceed to the destination in Austin.

Once the plane was approaching the U.S.-Mexico border, the pilots received another message indicating low fuel pressure in the right engine. Within minutes, three more messages displayed, including a message indicating low fuel, and the pilots prepared for an emergency landing.

The plane received permission to land in Laredo, but as they approached, both engines lost power. A pilot then asked for possible fields to land in nearby before ultimately crashing on a highway.

Doorbell cameras showed fire flaring up around the plane as it was approaching the road, the report said.

Pilot suffered serious injuries

The plane, which departed from Los Cabos, Mexico, was over 40,000 feet in the air before descending over the span of 30 minutes. It ultimately crashed on Loop 20, several miles short of the airport.

Baer's dog, Stormy, also died following the crash, according to the Laredo Police Department. The main pilot suffered serious injuries while the co-pilot and three other passengers received minor injuries.

The driver of a car that was hit by the plane on the highway also received minor injuries, according to the report.

NetJets says report does not contain a 'probable cause' of the crash

The plane was operated by NetJets, a company that offers fractional aircraft ownership. According to the company's website, it takes various safety precautions for its clients.

"Our thoughts remain with everyone affected by this heartbreaking tragedy," the company said in a statement following the release of the NTSB's report. "The National Transportation Safety Board's (NTSB) preliminary report does not contain findings, conclusions, or a determination of probable cause."

NetJets said it would not speculate or comment about the ongoing investigation.

The company prides itself on its safety record. "Through our global network of technicians and specialists, all NetJets' aircraft are maintained well above the federal definition of airworthy status," the NetJets website said.

Pilots for the company are also "mandated" to fly only one aircraft type and undergo an Advanced Qualification Program, according to the website.

The company offers 12 aircraft types. The Cessna Citation Latitude, the plane Baer was flying in before it crashed, is a mid-sized jet, according to the company. The plane had taken multiple trips that day, including Scottsdale, Arizona; Ensenada, Mexico; and Los Cabos, before crashing in Laredo, according to data from FlightAware.

The airplane had a flight data recorder and a cockpit voice recorder, according to the report. Both were sent to Washington D.C. for further inspection.

A final report will be released in approximately one year once the investigation is completed, NTSB investigator Mitchell Gallo said.

Newly obtained 911 calls reveal moments after crash

Calls to 911 immediately flooded into Laredo's emergency call center after the crash. From 9:59 p.m. to 10:10 p.m., there were at least 18 calls. KUT News requested the audio from the Laredo Police Department. Some of the audio was redacted.

"I thought it was a comet," said a distressed 911 caller in Spanish. "I saw that it completely crashed against the cars, against everyone."

Another woman called 911, crying, saying the plane flew right over her car.

The plane crashed against a Ford F-150 on the highway, according to the 911 audio. An Apple crash detection feature alerted a 911 operator. For over five minutes, the operator tried to speak with the owner of the device as cries for help and shouting could be heard in the background.

"Come on!" said one of the people responding to the crash.

"Help!"

"Get out, get out, get out."

"Come in here."

Later, on another 911 call, the driver was able to speak with emergency services once he was out.

"The wing of the plane is under my truck," he said.

This story has been updated.

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