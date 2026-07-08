Woman accused of stealing ambulance while medics treated patient in downtown San Antonio

A woman was arrested Wednesday after police said she stole an ambulance while paramedics were treating a patient in the back of the vehicle.

The incident happened around 10:56 a.m. in the 100 block of South St. Mary’s St., according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Police said a medic unit had stopped while responding to a call when a 30-year-old woman climbed into the unoccupied driver’s seat of the ambulance and drove away without authorization. Two paramedics were in the rear of the ambulance treating a 65-year-old man at the time.

SAPD requested assistance from its Eagle helicopter to track the ambulance as it traveled across the city.

Police said the woman eventually stopped the ambulance near Southwest Military Drive and U.S. Highway 90, where officers took her into custody.

Neither the patient nor the paramedics were injured during the incident.

Authorities had not announced any charges Wednesday afternoon. The investigation remains ongoing, and additional information may be released as it becomes available.