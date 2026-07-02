Can you pop fireworks in San Antonio? Here’s what to know before celebrating the Fourth of July

Fourth of July celebrations are expected to bring fireworks across the San Antonio area this weekend, but where you light them — and how you celebrate — could determine whether you end the night with a citation instead of a celebration.

Consumer fireworks remain illegal within San Antonio city limits but are allowed in unincorporated parts of Bexar County, where officials are reminding residents to follow state safety law. They’re also urging people to leave another holiday tradition behind: celebratory gunfire.

Under Texas law, people may not ignite fireworks within 600 feet of a church, hospital, licensed child care center, school or institution of higher education without written permission. Fireworks also cannot be used within 100 feet of a gas station or another location where fireworks are sold or stored, and they may not be ignited from or thrown at a motor vehicle.

Most fireworks violations are Class C misdemeanors. State law also allows more serious criminal charges in cases where someone recklessly causes a fire that damages property.

Unlike some previous years, Bexar County has not issued additional drought-related restrictions on consumer fireworks ahead of this year’s holiday. Still, city and county officials are encouraging residents to attend one of the professional fireworks displays taking place across the county when possible.

If you are planning to set them off yourself, the county fire marshal’s office recommends reading and following label instructions, lighting one firework at a time, keeping a bucket of water or hose nearby, never relighting malfunctioning fireworks and soaking used fireworks before throwing them away. Children and pets should also be kept a safe distance from fireworks.

Residents in unincorporated Bexar County can report unsafe or illegal fireworks use by calling the county’s fireworks hotline at 210-335-FIRE (3473). Fires and medical emergencies should be reported to 911.

Officials: Celebrate without gunfireCity officials are also renewing their annual “Call the Shots” campaign, urging residents not to celebrate by firing guns into the air.

San Antonio Police officials say celebratory gunfire is illegal and can have deadly consequences because bullets fired skyward eventually return to the ground with enough force to seriously injure or kill someone. Falling bullets can also damage homes, vehicles and other property.

“Celebratory gunfire can have deadly consequences,” Police Chief William McManus said in a statement. “These bullets don’t disappear. They can land blocks away, causing harm to innocent people and damaging homes, vehicles, and property. This kind of reckless behavior has no place in our neighborhoods.”

According to the city, SAPD received 304 calls related to celebratory gunfire on July 4, 2023, and another 287 calls on Independence Day in 2024. By comparison, the department averaged 102 gunfire calls per day in 2023 and 79 per day in 2024.

Under Texas law, recklessly discharging a firearm within a municipality with a population of at least 100,000 people is a Class A misdemeanor, punishable by up to one year in county jail, a fine of up to $4,000, or both. Depending on the circumstances, prosecutors may also pursue additional criminal charges.

Anyone who hears celebratory gunfire is encouraged to report it by calling SAPD’s non-emergency line at 210-207-7273, allowing officers to investigate while keeping emergency lines available for life-threatening calls.

