River tubing returns to New Braunfels following rainy spring

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The rivers at New Braunfels are flowing better now compared to recent drought years, following a rainy spring.

And a lot more river tubers are expected this summer, beginning with this Fourth of July weekend.

The Comal and Guadalupe Rivers both offer tubers a gentle float of two hours or so, partly under the shade of giant bald cypress trees, according to city officials and river outfitters.

Matthew Hoyt of Corner Tubes is glad to see more visitors renting tubes from him after a seven-year drought took away a lot of business from him and other outfitters on both rivers.

"We were not sure that we were going to make it through the summer this year, but we're going to now," he said. We got enough rain in April and May and even early June to get us there. Yeah, it was the worst drought I ever experienced"

When the rivers flow faster, so do the dollars into the New Braunfels economy. State figures show visitors spend $700 million in the city on gas, shopping, camping and other lodging, outfitters and dining.

The flow of the Comal River is more constant due to its 72-degree spring fed waters, while the flow of the Guadlupe relies more on water releases from Canyon Lake Dam and run-off from rain and flooding into tributaries that feed the river.

The Comal can attract more than 300,000 tubers during the summer months and up to 20,000 tubers at a time on any given Saturday in July, according to Texas Highways magazine.

City of New Braunfels There are park rangers and some law enforcement presence along the rivers

Hoyt said the rivers offer broad appeal to Texans and out-of-state visitors. Sitting in a tube in cool water with an even colder beer on a hot day can be fun and relaxing.

Outside of a little swimming or wading, no serious skills are required, and it can be done by children to seniors.

"People like the clear water." Hoyt said. They like that it's clean. That it's spring fed. And it creates ... a great environment for families to come and enjoy the day on the river. You get away from screens and do something together.

Amy Niles, the river and watershed manager for the City of New Braunfels, also projects a stronger river tourism industry this summer.

And for those who may have stayed away from the rivers in recent drought years, Niles has a reminder to help keep the rivers free of trash.

"In New Braunfels, we have a disposable container ordinance, so make sure to bring all of your food and beverages in reusable containers. That way, we are not leaving any trash behind, and we can take care of our rivers for generations to come."

Even beer needs to be poured into a thermal container with a lid to hit the river. And, if you want more than one brew, there's some preparation involved for a river excursion, including a tube to hold a beer cooler. A beer in an aluminum can with a twist-on cap is not allowed.

Niles said it's not just cans either, the ordinance bans anything meant to be disposed of, including glass, plastic, and aluminum.

Niles said visitors should also prep to stay hydrated in the hot weather, something alcohol of any kind is not good for.

Life jackets are recommended for children and weak swimmers.