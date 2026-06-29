Get ready for July Fourth: Forecast, fireworks shows and holiday closures

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Fourth of July week in the San Antonio area and celebrations of the nation's 250th birthday, will be hot, dusty, and smoky at times.

Many San Antonians have at least part of the week off as some businesses and government offices close.

The week starts with Saharan dust over South Texas on Monday and Tuesday. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality reports the dust will reduce air quality into the "moderate" range in the Alamo City, which has little impact on healthy individuals, but Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Laredo, and Waco could see air quality dip into the "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups," range, meaning people with breathing problems like asthma, chronic bronchitis, and emphysema should limit time outdoors.

The National Weather Service reports the dust should cross South Texas on Monday before dispersing farther north on Tuesday. Forecasters said the dust will result in milky white skies in some spots and potentially more vivid colors at sunrise or sunset.

Outside of the dusty start to the holiday week, expect highs all week to hover in the mid 90s in San Antonio, including on Independence Day. Early morning lows will be in the mid 70s. Slightly cooler temperatures are possible across the Hill Country.

Fireworks for the Fourth of July

Fireworks displays on July 4 can also lower air quality in San Antonio, as it has in past years.

There is no rain in the forecast. So parades, picnics, and fireworks should go on as scheduled.

Here's a roundup of area fireworks shows on the Fourth of July by Texas Public Radio.

Woodlawn Lake Park –- The city’s official Fourth of July party includes a 9 p.m. fireworks and drone show.

Stars & Stripes on Houston Street — Food, music, vendors, a parade and fireworks on July 4. The parade down the street begins at 10 a.m.

Boerne — City Park hosts a fireworks show on July 4 at 9 p.m.

Floresville — Floresville Freedom Fest is planned for July 4 from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.at the Floresville Event Center, including fireworks.

Helotes — The city will host a celebration on Friday, July 3 from 6 to 11 p.m. at its festival grounds on Leslie Rd., including fireworks.

La Vernia — Take in a fireworks show on the Fourth of July at 9:30 p.m. at La Vernia Community Park.

New Braunfels — The city plans a fireworks show on July 4 at around 9 p.m. at Landa Park.

Schertz — The city's Fourth of July Jubilee is set at Pickrell Park with a 9:15 p.m. fireworks show.

Seguin – Check out the Fireworks Fiesta from Max Starcke Park on Friday, July 3 at 9:30 p.m. Organizers are calling it the town's biggest fireworks show ever.

And don't forget fireworks on Independence Day at local amusement parks, such as Six Flags Fiesta Texas and SeaWorld San Antonio.

Holiday closures

Local, state, and federal government offices will also be closed for the holiday on Friday, July 3. According to a City of San Antonio news release, here's the city's operational scheduled for Friday.

General Services

3-1-1 Call Center will be operational from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. and from 5 - 11 p.m. for urgent animal concerns and traffic signal malfunctions.

Animal Care Officers will be on duty.

Code Enforcement Officers will be available for emergency coverage.

Downtown parking visitors will enjoy an on-street parking meter holiday (this does not apply to off-street City-operated garages and lots).

City parks and trails will be open.

For a list of pools and hours, visit the Swimming Pools Directory - City of San Antonio .

. McFarlin Tennis Center will be open 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Waste Collection & Drop Off



Garbage, recycling, and organics will have normal collections all week.

Curbside brush and bulky collections will have normal collection all week.



Facilities & Administrative Offices

Mixed Schedule

Bitters Brush site at 1800 Wurzbach Parkway will be open Friday, July 3 and closed Saturday, July 4.

All four Bulky Waste drop-off centers and the Household Hazardous Waste drop-off center (Bitters, Frio City Rd., Rigsby, and Culebra) will be open Friday, July 3 and closed Saturday, July 4.

World Heritage Center will be open on Friday, July 3 and closed on Saturday, July 4.

Central Library and all San Antonio Public Library locations will be open on Friday, July 3 and closed on Saturday, July 4.

Animal Care Services Lobby and Adoption Center will be open Friday, July 3 and closed on Saturday, July 4.

Open



Municipal Court magistration services and SAPD's detention center

La Villita and Market Square shops

Spanish Governors Palace

Alamodome Box Office

Closed

All Pre-K 4 SA Centers and Corporate Offices

The Darner Headquarters and Park Reservations Office

City of San Antonio Community Centers, Adult and Senior Centers, the Atanacio Garcia Natatorium, Fairchild Recreation Center, the Barrera Community Fitness Center, and Wheatley Heights Sports Complex

All Metro Health clinics and offices

San Antonio Municipal Court

San Antonio Police Department’s (SAPD) Administration and Records Section

San Antonio Fire Department (SAFD) Administrative Offices

Head Start administrative offices, school district sites, and Early Head Start Centers

All Senior/Adult Comprehensive Centers

Senior Nutrition Sites

Willie Velasquez Center (including Financial Empowerment Center, VITA free tax preparation, and Utility Assistance Program)

Claude Black and Frank Garrett community centers

Homeless Connections Hotline and Veteran Services

City of San Antonio Street Outreach

City of San Antonio Homeless Encampment Team

Our City Cares

NXT LEVEL Youth Opportunity Center

Carver Community Cultural Center

Alamodome Executive Offices

La Villita and Market Square administrative offices

Parking Division Administration offices

Solid Waste Management administrative offices

Development Services Department

Economic Development Department

Office of Historic Preservation

Office of Innovation

Planning Department

Neighborhood and Housing Services

Office of the City Clerk, including Vital Records

Culture Commons Gallery at Plaza de Armas

Centro de Artes Gallery at Market Square