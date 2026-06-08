Former New Braunfels councilwoman found in Guadalupe River identified by medical examiner

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Officials have confirmed the identity of a woman whose body was found in the Guadalupe River in New Braunfels. Juliet Elizabeth Watson went missing on May 26.

Family and friends were fearing the worst after the discovery of a body on June 2 in the Guadalupe in New Braunfels.

Kathleen Tobin-Krueger has known Watson for over 26 years.

“She was very, very compassionate, artistic, musical. She took her job on city council very seriously and, and you could tell that she had a real empathy for the people that she was serving," she told TPR.

Krueger said the 59-year-old Watson, a former member of the New Braunfels City Council, was a beloved figure in the town.

“We often hear about the tragedy of missing persons, but to have someone so close to the heart of our town, someone still so young and vibrant, is really a tragedy that it will take a while for us all to get over.”

Kathleen Tobin-Krueger / Courtesy photo Juliet Elizabeth Watson

According to New Braunfels Police, the cause of death has not yet been determined, but there are currently no signs of foul play. A final determination on cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner.