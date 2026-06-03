Bexar County Mosquito Abatement Program battles bumper crop of mosquitoes

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Lots of rain, humidity and rising temperatures have created optimal conditions for pesky mosquitoes this year in Bexar County, and officials are stepping up their battle against them.

Bexar County’s Mosquito Abatement program trucks are now fogging for the insects as this season has seen a substantial increase in the flying insects. Public Works crews have been active since April, and now have begun setting traps, testing specimens and ramping up fogging.

Mosquitoes transmit a variety of diseases, such as dengue fever, a rare but potentially fatal disease along with West Nile virus. Mosquitoes are the number one cause of West Nile in the United States.

Courtesy photo / Bexar County Bexar County Public Works mosquito abatement truck.

Officials are asking the public to help by draining standing water where mosquitoes breed, like old tires, flowerpots, and clogged rain gutters. To protect yourself, use insect repellent containing DEET, or similar products. Dress in long sleeves and long pants when outside. Stay indoors at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active. You should also protect windows and doors with screens.

To report increased mosquito activity in unincorporated Bexar County, residents can call the Public Works Office at (210) 335-6700.