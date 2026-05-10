Property tax protest deadline approaching quickly

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Time is running out to file a protest of your property appraisal if you think it missed the mark.

The Bexar Central Appraisal District reports residents can still submit a protest even if they did not receive a Notice of Appraised Value. Property owners whose property increased in value by at least $1,000 will receive a “Value Increase Notice."

The deadline for filing a protest is May 15 or 30 days after the date on your appraisal notice.

“We passed a new rule allowing taxpayers who won their property value protest last year to not have to protest their values again this year. Even if your values did not go up or you did not receive a value increase notice, you can still protest your property values this year,” said Albert Uresti, Bexar County Tax Assessor-Collector.

Uresti also issued his annual reminder that the tax assessor-collector’s office does not set property values. The Bexar Central Appraisal District (BCAD), which is not a county government organization nor part of the tax assessor-collector’s office, determines property values.

“I understand that many families and businesses struggle to pay their property taxes. This is why our office wants to remind property owners that protesting their property values and applying for property tax exemptions are the two best ways to save money on their tax bill, Uresti said.

Residents can use the property search menu option at www.bcad.org to view value information.

Protests can be submitted at the same website or by mail, fax, or in-person to the Bexar Central Appraisal Review Board at 411 North Frio St. The mailing address is P.O. Box 830248, San Antonio, TX 78283.

The tax management service—Ownwell--reports the 2025 median residential appraisal in Bexar County was around $274,000, unchanged from 2024.