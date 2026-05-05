4 dead in apparent murder-suicide at River Oaks property tied to Houston restaurant owners

Four people are dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Houston's River Oaks neighborhood, according to the Houston Police Department.

HPD responded to a welfare check at a home in the 2100 block of Kingston Street on Monday afternoon and discovered four dead individuals. According to police, the bodies of a 39-year-old woman, a 52-year-old man, an eight-year-old female juvenile, and a four-year-old male juvenile were found inside the property.

According to detectives, all four people were found unresponsive with gunshot wounds.

"Upon arrival, they made entry into the residence and discovered four individuals deceased inside the residence," HPD detective L. Brooks said during a press conference late Monday. "At this point, we believe it is a murder suicide."

In a statement released Tuesday, police said evidence indicated "the male shot the three victims and then shot himself."

According to the Harris County Central Appraisal District, the property where the individuals were found dead is owned by Matthew and Thy Mitchell, the owners of the Traveler's Table restaurant located in Houston's Montrose neighborhood.

As of Tuesday morning, police had not identified any of the victims and said the verification of the victims' identities was pending with the Harris County Institute for Forensic Sciences. Police have not released any further details and said the investigation is still ongoing.



The Harris County Institute for Forensic Sciences did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

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