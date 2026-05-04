Texas AG Ken Paxton accuses MUD of violating open meetings law in new lawsuit

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed another lawsuit attempting to block a North Texas Muslim oriented housing development.

Paxton is accusing the Double R Municipal Utility District of Hunt and Collin County of violating the Texas Open Meetings Act in a new lawsuit. The MUD's board of directors accepted the resignation of the entire board and appointed new members before annexing the Muslim housing project. The board did so without providing the public access to the meeting according to the lawsuit, violating open meetings law.

Representatives of the project and civil rights group say the project is being unfairly targeted because of anti-Muslim bias. A spokesperson for The Meadow's developer, Community Capital Partners, told KERA Paxton is targeting the development because of its association with the Muslim community.

"His express reference to EPIC in official press materials confirms that this is not neutral or even-handed enforcement, but religious discrimination by the State," the spokesperson said. "The Meadow remains a lawful residential development. We will continue to move forward through the appropriate legal and regulatory process and will address these claims on a full and fair record."

The Muslim housing project formerly known as EPIC City and is now called The Meadow is years away from construction — but it's already plagued with controversy and state scrutiny.

Paxton has launched several investigations and filed multiple lawsuits attempting to block the project. And Gov. Greg Abbott and Sen. John Cornyn, Paxton's opponent in the upcoming GOP primary runoff, have also targeted the Muslim oriented housing community.

The latest lawsuit seeks to void the annexation of the Muslim housing community into the Double R MUD and declare the board's actions as a violation of the open meetings act.

"I will fight to uncover and stop any illegal scheme that seeks to advance their project," Paxton said in a press release.

Paxton filed the open meetings lawsuit in Collin County. A Collin County Judge issued a temporary injunction in another lawsuit Paxton filed against the Double R MUD in March, blocking the board from exercising any authority except to comply with the lawsuit pending trial on Nov. 16. Paxton accused the MUD in another lawsuit of helping the developer of the project, Community Capital Partners, avoid the state scrutiny in the MUD creation process.

Paxton has a history with the Collin County courts — they're near his home base of McKinney. Records show that multiple Collin County Judges recused themselves from Paxton's divorce case, which was eventually assigned to a visiting judge from Wichita Falls. And Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis recused himself from Paxton's securities fraud case in 2015 due to their longtime friendship. The securities fraud charges against the Attorney General were dropped in 2024 after he reached a deal with the Houston prosecutors assigned to the case.

Got a tip? Email Caroline Love at clove@kera.org.

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