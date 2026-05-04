San Antonio issues proclamation recognizing first week of May as Trans History Week

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The week of May 4 -10 is being recognized as Trans History Week after a proclamation was issued by the San Antonio City Council.

Trans History Week, also known as Trans+ History Week, is a recently enacted movement that lands in the first week of May to include May 6. On May 6, 1933, the Nazi party raided the Institute for Sexual Science in Berlin, Germany. The institute was one of the first to provide gender affirming care. It first opened in 1919 and was destroyed during the Nazi’s rise to power.

The proclamation was issued by Mayor Pro-Tem Jalen McKee-Rodriguez on Thursday.

Among those recognized during the proclamation were former District 2 Councilman Leo Castillo-Anguiano, the first trans member of the San Antonio City Council.

He served on the dais for about two months when McKee-Rodriguez took paternity leave after he and his husband welcomed a new daughter.

“Growing up when I first realized I was trans, I felt completely alone, like I was the only trans person to ever exist,” Castillo-Anguiano said. “I didn't really see myself reflected anywhere in community spaces, in leadership or in spaces like this. And over time, I found my people, and I learned about the history of my community through organizing and through community, I found my chosen family, folks who showed me that not only do we exist, but we've always existed, and that's exactly why this proclamation matters so much.”

Also present was trans activist Lynz Andrews. She’s the first trans woman to serve on the city’s Arts Commission.

“It matters, because trans people didn't just appear like a new Fiesta medal. We've always been a part of this,” she said. “Growing up, many of us didn't see people like us anywhere this week. It tells young people you belong, you have history, you have a future in trance. History isn't only a struggle, it's a joy, it’s creativity and it’s community.”

Members of the city council also expressed support for the recognition.

“This is a personal thing for me,” said District 6 Councilman Ric Galvan. “I have people in my household, I have family, I have friends, I have mentors who are trans, who have helped shape me as the person I am, and I always want to make sure that we are standing firm with them, as well as everybody in our community who is exploring, learning and trying their best to be their best selves and feel safe in our city.”

The first Trans History Week was recognized in 2024. The movement is led by U.K based non-profit called QueerAF.