Some San Antonio area school districts announce bus delays, cancellations due to heavy rain

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Several San Antonio-area school districts are experiencing transportation delays due to heavy rains this morning.

North East, Northside, and Judson ISDs said bus routes may be delayed or experience disruptions due to areas of high water.

Southwest ISD also said busses may be delayed.

Schertz-Cibolo-Universal ISD canceled classes today.

A flood warning remains in effect for Bexar, Comal, Guadalupe, and Medina counties until 10 a.m.

The National Weather Service said we can expect rain and heavy downpours throughout the day. There are flash flooding concerns, as rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue throughout Friday morning, with isolated severe storm risks like hail and wind gusts possible.

The weekend is expected to be dry, sunny and very pleasant with lows in the 50s, highs in the 70s.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.