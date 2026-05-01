5 dead in plane crash in the Texas Hill Country near Wimberley

Five people have died in a plane crash in the Texas Hill Country, outside of Wimberley, late Thursday night.

In a 6:55 a.m. Friday post on Facebook, Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra said first responders were called to the scene of the crash at around 11:05 p.m. and later identified the aircraft as a Cessna 421C, which generally has a seating capacity for six passengers.

"Preliminary information indicates the aircraft was traveling at a high rate of speed at the time of impact," the county judge said. In an interview, Becerra said the plane crashed on the edge of a neighborhood near Round Rock Road — about a 10-minute drive northwest of Wimberley.

/ KUT News / KUT News Emergency officials said the plane went down in an area northwest of the city of Wimberley.

Mike Jones, director of the Hays County Office of Emergency Services, said the plane took off from Amarillo and was traveling to New Braunfels.

Becerra said that, while there was a second aircraft traveling in the area at the time of the crash, officials do not believe there was a mid-air collision. The county judge said the second aircraft landed safely in New Braunfels.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will be leading the investigation into the cause of the crash, Becerra said in his Facebook post.

He said identities of the victims would not be released until family members can be notified.

Wimberley, a vacation destination near popular swimming spots Blue Hole Regional Park and Jacob's Well, is located about 30 miles southwest of Austin.

This is a developing story.

KUT's Leigh Walden contributed reporting to this story.

Correction: This story has been updated to reflect that Amarillo was the flight's departure location, not the destination.

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