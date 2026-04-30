Camp Mystic withdraws license application for summer 2026

Camp Mystic, the private Christian girls' summer camp where 28 people died during last July's flooding in the Hill Country, announced Thursday that it is withdrawing its application for a summer 2026 camp license.

"No administrative process or summer season should move forward while families continue to grieve, while investigations continue and while so many Texans still carry the pain of last July's tragedy," the camp said in a statement. "Rather than risk defending our rights under Texas law in a manner that may unintentionally effect further harm, we choose rather to withdraw our application for the 2026 camp season.

Last week, the Texas Department of State Health Services notified Camp Mystic its license to operate may not be renewed unless it made major revisions to its emergency plan.

This is a developing story.

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