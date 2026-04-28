Agricultural burning lowers San Antonio's air quality, creates haze

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Agricultural burning in Mexico and East Texas have created a smoky sky over San Antonio since Monday, but a cold front should arrive on Wednesday to help clear the air.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality reports the smoke was expected to push the Alamo City's air quality in the "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups" range on Tuesday. The air quality was expected to improve into the "Moderate" range on Wednesday.

Residents with breathing problems, such as asthma, bronchitis, and emphysema should limit their time outdoors.

The cold front is expected to generate some showers on Wednesday but become more widespread on Thursday and Friday. More than half the area was expected to see rain both days, but rainfall amounts are hard to predict.

Weekend highs are expected to dip in the 70s and weekend lows will drop into the 50s.