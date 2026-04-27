San Antonio's week starts hot and muggy, ends mild and rainy

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Heat indices of 100 degrees or more are likely through mid-week for the Alamo City.

Highs will be in the 90s, but high humidity will make it feel much hotter, according to the National Weather Service.

A combination of warm and moist air over the city, along with a flow out of the desert southwest, are making for a muggy start to the week.

There was a marginal risk of severe weather for westernmost and northernmost sections of the Hill Country, including the cities of Rocksprings, Kerrville, Fredericksburg, and Austin until 10 p.m. on Monday night.

A cold front is expected to arrive on Wednesday to bring some relief. At least half the area could see rain on Thursday or Friday. Winds will become more northerly, and highs will drop into the 80s on Thursday and into the 70s for the weekend.

Wake-up temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower 50s. Rain chances taper dramatically by Friday night.