Texans can stock up on emergency supplies without paying sales taxes

People across Texas can prepare for natural disasters such as floods, wildfires and hurricanes without paying sales taxes on related purchases, but the opportunity won't last long.

The state government's annual Emergency Preparation Supplies Sales Tax Holiday spans from 12:01 a.m. Saturday, April 25, through 11:59 p.m. Monday, April 27. During that time, qualifying items can be purchased tax-free in person, online, by phone, by mail or by any other means, and there are no limits on quantities.

But there are price limits for qualifying items, and the thresholds apply to both the listed price of an item as well as post-sale charges for services such as delivery, shipping and handling.

According to the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts, the following items within the specified price ranges are eligible for the sales tax exemption:

PURCHASED FOR LESS THAN $3,000

Portable generators

PURCHASED FOR LESS THAN $300

Emergency ladders

Hurricane shutters

PURCHASED FOR LESS THAN $75

Axes

Batteries in single or multipacks (AAA cell, AA cell, C cell, D cell, 6 volt or 9 volt).

Can openers (non-electric)

Carbon monoxide detectors

Coolers and ice chests for food storage (non-electric)

Fire extinguishers

First aid kits

Fuel containers

Ground anchor systems and tie-down kits

Hatchets

Ice products (reusable and artificial)

Light sources, including candles, flashlights and lanterns (portable and self-powered)

Mobile phone batteries and chargers

Radios (portable and self-powered)

Smoke detectors

Tarps and other plastic sheeting

The following items are not eligible for the sales tax exemption, according to the comptroller's office:

Batteries for motorized vehicles

Camping supplies, including camping stoves

Chainsaws

Cleaning supplies

Extension ladders and stepladders

Face masks and medical masks

Gloves

Plywood

Repair or replacement parts for emergency preparation supplies, along with services performed on those supplies

Tents

Toilet paper

Over-the-counter self-care supplies such as hand sanitizer, soap and wipes are always exempt from sales taxes if the packaging includes a "Drug Facts" label in accordance with U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) guidelines, according to the comptroller's office.

The comptroller's office also says that customers who pay sales taxes on qualifying purchases made during the sales tax holiday period can request refunds from the seller or file a refund claim directly with the state agency.

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