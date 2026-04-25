Dog lovers turn out for Fiesta Pooch Parade in Alamo Heights

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Fiesta is nearing its final day of this 11-day celebration, and on Saturday morning in Alamo Heights, it was BYOP — Bring-Your-Own-Pooch. Organized by Therapy Animals of San Antonio (TASA), the Pooch Parade is a 2.6 mile walk with dogs and their owners. It also serves as a fundraiser for TASA.

Gates opened at 7:30 a.m. near the Judson Nature Trails. Booths offered not only food but also training technique demonstrations and costume contests. The categories for this contest were: Most Creative, Most Patriotic, Best Fiesta Flair, Best Matched Human and Animal and Best in Show.

1 of 5 — PoochParade_sailearanda2026-05.jpg Winner for the Pooch Parade Costume Contest, Most Creative category. Contestant was dressed as a mighty dragon in a castle on April 25, 2026 Saile Aranda / TPR 2 of 5 — PoochParade_sailearanda2026-07.jpg Winner for the Pooch Parade Costume Contest, Top Dog category on April 25, 2026 Saile Aranda / TPR 3 of 5 — PoochParade_sailearanda2026-01.jpg Runner ups for the Pooch Parade Costume Contest dressed as the Artemis II crew on April 25, 2026 Saile Aranda / TPR 4 of 5 — PoochParade_sailearanda2026-02.jpg Winner for the Pooch Parade Costume Contest Fiesta Flair category. Contestant was dressed as a Fiesta Medal on April 25, 2026 Saile Aranda / TPR 5 of 5 — PoochParade_sailearanda2026-03.jpg Runner ups for the Pooch Parade Costume Contest Fiesta Flair category on April 25, 2026 Saile Aranda / TPR

Runner-up for Top Dog were 4-year-old Cooper and 8-year-old Emmet. Both are Frenchtons, which is a mix between a French bulldog and a Boston terrier.

Their costume was inspired by “Top Gun.” It consisted of their owners, Darlene and Emmanuel Pantoja, dressed up as “Top Gun” characters, Phoenix and Maverick, while Cooper and Emmet rode in their strollers, decorated to look like tiny jets, "Little Creeper” and “Stinky Beans.”

Saile Aranda / TPR Emmanuel and Darlene Pantoja together with their dogs, Cooper and Emmet are runner ups for the Top Dog category at the Pooch Fest Costume Contest. Contestants were dressed as "Top Gun" characters on April 25, 2026

“We did the theme of 'Top Gun' because they don’t walk. They’re big lap dogs, so we have our stroller. So we’re like 'Why don't we put them into fighter jets?’ Emmet took on Maverick and Cooper took on Iceman,” Pantoja said.

Winners of every contest received a 3D-printed trophy or a certificate for honorable mention.

1 of 7 — PoochParade_sailearanda2026-15.jpg Benny begins his Pooch Parade walk on April 25, 2026 Saile Aranda / TPR 2 of 7 — PoochParade_sailearanda2026-27.jpg The Fiesta Pooch Parade was led by King Anbarkio Teddy, a 7-year-old goldendoodle rescue on April 25, 2026 Saile Aranda / TPR 3 of 7 — PoochParade_sailearanda2026-21.jpg Wonton, Noodles, Eggroll and Dumpling at the Pooch Parade on April 26, 2026 Saile Aranda / TPR 4 of 7 — PoochParade_sailearanda2026-18.jpg Hundreds of dogs walking the Pooch Parade on April 25, 2026 Saile Aranda / TPR 5 of 7 — PoochParade_sailearanda2026-19.jpg Hundreds of dogs walking the Pooch Parade on April 25, 2026 Saile Aranda / TPR 6 of 7 — PoochParade_sailearanda2026-16.jpg Hundreds of dogs walking the Pooch Parade on April 25, 2026 Saile Aranda / TPR 7 of 7 — PoochParade_sailearanda2026-17.jpg Two little Chucky dogs walking the Pooch Parade on April 25, 2026 Saile Aranda / TPR

The Pooch Parade began at 9:30 a.m. and it was led by Teddy, King Anbarkio riding a Fiesta-themed float.

Rocco is an 8-month-old cane corso who rocked a Spurs jersey at the Pooch Parade. His owner Chelsea Jimenez said he weighs 85 pounds but will reach approximately 150 pounds when he is fully grown.

Saile Aranda / TPR 8-month-old Rocco is a cane corso at the Pooch Parade on April 25, 2026

Rocco has been training to become a service dog, and he and Jimenez attended the event to help work on his social skills with other humans and dogs.

Jimenez said she found the booths at the event very helpful.

“We talked to the pet supplies people. They actually asked about their diets and allergens which was nice. So we got a lot of good recommendations,” Jimenez said. “One of the groomers was even teaching us how to do his nails and get him desensitized to it.”

1 of 3 — PoochParade_sailearanda2026-20.jpg Pup cups are given out for dogs to enjoy at the Pooch Parade on April 25, 2026 Saile Aranda / TPR 2 of 3 — PoochParade_sailearanda2026-10.jpg The San Antonio Dog Training Club had its own booth at the Pooch Parade on April 25, 2026 where they helped kid and adult owners learn to train their dogs using basic commands. Saile Aranda / TPR 3 of 3 — PoochParade_sailearanda2026-09.jpg Booths at the Pooch Parade Fest near the Judson Nature Trails on April 25, 2026 Saile Aranda / TPR

Although Nyx and her owner Juan Felipe did not win Most Creative costume, TASA suggested Nyx, an 18-month-old rescue from the Humane Society in Houston, would make a good service animal.

“Something really cool happened today. Though we didn’t win, they [TASA] came up to us to ask if we were interested in entering [Nyx] as one of the service animals to come into different events in hospitals and stuff," Felipe said. "She would just need some minor training because she is so docile and friendly. Kids, older people, other dogs, cats, everything, she’s super docile."

Felipe said their alebrije and Catrina costumes were made on Friday night due to Nyx chewing up the progress on their initial costume idea.

Saile Aranda / TPR Nyx and her owner participated in the Pooch Parade Costume Contest for Best Matched Human and Animal dressed as an alebrije and Catrina on April 25, 2026

Nyx, named after the Greek goddess of the night, was dressed up as an alebrije, brightly colored, fantastical creatures, who are considered spiritual guides in Mexican folk culture, and Felipe dressed as a Catrina, a Mexican symbol typically seen during the Day of the Dead.

1 of 5 — PoochParade_sailearanda2026-13.jpg Hundreds of owners and their dogs begin the Pooch Parade near the Judson Nature Trails at Alamo Heights on April 25, 2026 Saile Aranda / TPR 2 of 5 — PoochParade_sailearanda2026-14.jpg Archie and Benny at the Pooch Parade on April 25, 2026 Saile Aranda / TPR 3 of 5 — PoochParade_sailearanda2026-11.jpg Dog dressed as a lion at the Pooch Parade on April 25, 2026 Saile Aranda / TPR 4 of 5 — PoochParade_sailearanda2026-22.jpg 17-year-old Rockzo at the Pooch Parade on April 25, 2026 Saile Aranda / TPR 5 of 5 — PoochParade_sailearanda2026-12.jpg The Pooch Parade was a 2.6 mile walk around the Alamo Heights neighborhood on April 25, 2026 Saile Aranda / TPR

Dogs of all ages and breeds were welcome to participate in the parade as long as they were leashed and under supervision at all times.