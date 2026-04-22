Nuclear microreactor coming to San Antonio to back military missions

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A nuclear microreactor is coming to Joint Base San Antonio (JBSA) to support critical military missions.

The Air Force and the Defense Innovation Unit announced on Wednesday the selection of JBSA for the state-of-the-art energy project.

Advanced nuclear firm Antares will partner on the military project designed to bolster national security by delivering uninterrupted power for critical installation missions.

This public-private partnership is made possible through collaboration between all levels of government and the local Military Transformation Task Force (MTTF).

The task force brings local public officials and stakeholders together to support, strengthen, and protect San Antonio’s military installations.

“By bringing advanced nuclear energy to Joint Base San Antonio, we can ensure mission continuity even during grid outages, severe weather, or cyber threats,” said Bexar County Pct. 3 Commissioner Grant Moody, who serves as a MTTF tri-chair. “On-site resilient energy is critical for mission success at JBSA, and this investment will both strengthen national security and enhance our energy resilience.”

In an interview with Texas Public Radio, Moody said he has no concerns about public safety concerning the reactor, which is small enough to fit in the back of a large pickup and buried underground.

He pointed out the Navy has long operated hundreds of small nuclear reactors in ships all over the globe.

"It's important to realize that we have been operating a fleet of nuclear reactors for some time with a great safety record," he said. "A great track record on that front."

There's an Air Force initiative to bring advanced nuclear power to installations, which proponents said reflects a renewed focus on nuclear energy as a power source in Texas and the U.S.

Backers said such power strengthens energy reliability, national security, and economic growth. Texas is the of two nuclear power plants, but it's been more than three decades since the last plant was commissioned.

District 9 San Antonio City Councilwoman Misty Spears is another supporter of the bringing the microreactor here.

“This advanced nuclear pilot will also provide an unprecedented firsthand opportunity for CPS Energy as they explore clean, reliable, safe commercial nuclear production," Spears said. “Commissioner Moody and I have met with the Governor’s Texas Advanced Nuclear Energy Office and are excited to partner in this rebirth of Texas nuclear energy."

She added it is a win for the city, state and country.

MTTF tri-chair Jeff Webster, president and CEO of the Greater San Antonio Chamber of Commerce, said the project shows how the Alamo City protects the military missions based here.

“The Greater San Antonio Chamber is proud to support this effort to build a stronger, more resilient JBSA, and protect the base’s missions that are essential to our national security.”

A county news release explained the role of the task force further.



"The Military Transformation Task Force (MTTF) is the San Antonio region's forum where Joint Base San Antonio (JBSA) and National Guard senior military commanders inform key public officials and community stakeholders of requirements, challenges and opportunities to preserve and increase military missions, increase operational readiness, support mission partners, protect military installations from urban encroachment and improve the region's military-friendly environment," the news release stated.

The task force is supported by a coordinator from the City of San Antonio’s Military and Veterans Affairs Department.