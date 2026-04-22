Faith leaders from around the nation hold prayer vigil at San Antonio’s ICE field office

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Songs of resistance began the peaceful demonstration that took place on Wednesday morning outside of the San Antonio Immigration and Customs Enforcement check-in offices located at 3523 Crosspoint on San Antonio's North Side.

Pastors, clergy, community members and singers from New York, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Ohio, Kansas, California, and other states came together in solidarity against mass deportations.

Pastor Dianne Garcia with Roca de Refugio in San Antonio was the vigil's lead organizer. Before leading the large group of participants in prayer, she provided a message of hope.

Kory Cook / TPR Pastor Dianne Garcia with Roca de Refugio in San Antonio prays at ICE check-in for both ICE officers and immigrants in detention.

“Thank you for bringing the power of your voices and your love to this place that, in my heart, brings so much fear, anxiety, stress, and suffering," Garcia proclaimed. "This is how we bring healing to the world. By stepping into the places of suffering with our love."

Garcia recently led a four-day, 90-mile walk to Dilley to end family and child detention. She was among more than 100 people who arrived at the ICE check-in to pray, sing, and engage in call and response.

Leading one of the group's chants was one person named Luaia with Free Families, a joint effort anchored by the National Coalition to End Family and Child Detention. Free Families connects and coordinates actions around family separation and deportation nationwide.

Kory Cook / TPR Luaia with Free Families leads the call and response with group participants at the ICE Field Office.

Sister Denise LaRock with Interfaith Welcome Coalition was there to participate and said she’s concerned about the legal rights of those under immigration supervision.

“People are trying to do what is right. They’re coming for their check-ins. They’re going to court," said LaRock. "And, they seem to randomly get picked up. That’s not honoring the due process."

LaRock is one of the few religious leaders to gain clearance at the center in Dilley to meet and pray with families and children in detention.

Kory Cook / TPR Singers with faith-based organizations from around the nation gathered at the ICE Field Office in San Antonio.

Kory Cook / TPR A row of attendees singing in solidarity at the prayerful vigil at San Antonio's ICE Field Office.

Social worker Ute Hall with Compassion Conquers Cruelty volunteers weekly to monitor activities and provide aid to immigrants under supervision at the Field Office.

"This facility has been open for many years. It hasn't become problematic until last year with the Trump administration. People are being detained. A lot of people leave with ankle monitors," said Hall. "We have a lot of children here. We usually bring things for them to do to keep them entertained."

Kory Cook / TPR A wide shot of attendees at the prayerful vigil to end mass deportations

On Wednesday, Hall and other volunteers were surprised, but pleased, to see more than 100 faith leaders and clergy from around the country using their faith to spread a message of hope and love in the fight against mass deportations in Texas and the U.S. Other organizations present at the vigil include the Kairos Center for Religions, Rights, and Social Justice and The Peace Poets and Singing Resistance.