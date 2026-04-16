Gov. Abbott threatens to pull $2.5 million in grants to Austin over APD's ICE rules

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is threatening to terminate roughly $2.5 million in state grants awarded to Austin because of the city's policies on police cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

This comes just days after Attorney General Ken Paxton launched an investigation into the city's policies on how it works with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Austin police announced new rules in March for how officers interact with ICE agents if they suspect someone is in the country without authorization. Those rules require officers to clear any communication with ICE with a supervisor if the suspect has a civil "administrative warrant" — or non-criminal warrant — flagged by ICE. APD is required to communicate with ICE for suspects facing criminal charges, according to the guidelines.

Abbott said the department's policies "impede or restrict the notification" to ICE and may be in breach of the grant agreements.

Andrew Mahaleris, Abbott's press secretary, said this is a safety issue.

"A city's failure to comply with its contract agreement with the state to assist in the enforcement of immigration laws makes the state less safe," Mahaleris said. "It can have deadly consequences. Cities in Texas are expected to make the streets safer, not more deadly."

In a letter to Mayor Kirk Watson and council members, Abbott said that if those grants are terminated, the city will be required to repay the entire amount within 30 days.

The city of Austin has not returned a request for comment.

This is a developing story.

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