Fiesta San Antonio to have rainy start, much cooler after Saturday

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A cold front is expected to push through San Antonio on Saturday, triggering showers along with way.

The National Weather Service reports at least half the area should see rain on Saturday. Around one-third of the area will see more rain on Sunday. Forecasters said some spots could receive just under two inches of rain.

Those planning to attend Fiesta events this weekend will need to keep an eye on the weather. There's a solid chance of showers on Monday for the Texas Cavaliers River Parade through the San Antonio River Walk. Evening showers appeared likely during the parade, which begins at 7 p.m.

After a high around 80 on Saturday, the daytime on Sunday is expected to dip into the upper 60s. But the cold front will really be felt on Monday with a high in the mid 60s. That's nearly 30 degrees lower that Friday's high of around 91.

Shower activity should taper off after Monday night. Very slim rain chances remain through Wednesday. And daytime highs will warm back into the 80s by Wednesday.