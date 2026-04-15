Spurs fever builds as team returns to the playoffs on Sunday

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Spurs fans wrapped around a building on West Commerce in downtown San Antonio on Tuesday to get their hands on playoff merchandise.

The team hosted the pop-up event as Spurs fever grows. The Spurs Coyote and cheerleaders and high energy music provided the backdrop.

And the long line of fans chanted "Go Spurs Go!"

Ivanna Bass Caldera / TPR Mini superfan Rylee Sandoval cheers for the Spurs.

Fan Ernest Talamantes said the team reminds him a lot of the Spurs teams that won five previous NBA championships led by Spurs greats David Robinson and Tim Duncan, and other stars, like Tony Parker, Manu Ginobili, and Sean Elliott.

"They're loaded," he said. "They've got a lot of good young talent. They know how to press the defense of the other team. And I think they are going to go all the way."

And there was a special appearance by Spurs Nacho in a tight suit and looking very much like Jack Black in "Nacho Libre," complete with billowing cape.

He does not see another loss in the Spurs' future — ever.

"I just assume a string of championships until Wemby is 45," Spurs Nacho said, not revealing his real name to Texas Public Radio.

Ivanna Bass Caldera / TPR Isaiah Carrillo, Lily Lopez, and Trenron Snyder show their support for the Spurs at the pop-up.

"Wemby," of course, is the 7.4 feet tall, former number one NBA draft pick Victor Wembanyama, who now leads the silver and black on the court. He is a powerhouse on both sides of the ball and is in the running for NBA Defensive Player of the Year.

Wemby leads the NBA in blocked shots, averaging more than three a game.

There is also Most Valuable Player talk centered around Wembanyama due to his play on offense and defense.

Spurs Naco also let out a loud, operatic quality shout to announce his presence to the delight of the crowd: "Spurs Nacho!!!"

The Spurs host a round one playoff game at 8 p.m. on Sunday against the Portland Trailblazers at the Frost Bank Center.