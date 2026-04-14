Commissioners encourage safe celebrating during Fiesta as they learn of dire DWI statistics

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Thirteen people have died in DWI crashes during the last six years of Fiesta in San Antonio, according to figures presented to Bexar County Commissioners at their Tuesday meeting.

There are around 100 DWI crashes during Fiesta San Antonio every year and hundreds of DWI crash injuries.

Commissioners learned these stark statistics from Dr. Mark Muir, a trauma surgeon at University Health System. But behind the numbers, he said, are real people.

"I have been at University Hospital for nearly 20 years," he said. "This will be my 20th Fiesta there, and every one of those numbers, every one of those statistics is an individual, a person. A life that we've seen treated, a life cut short, or a life now living with permanent scars and permanent injuries."

Muir urged Fiesta-goers not to drink and drive during the long celebration that runs April 16-26.

"We're not really here, not at all, to discourage celebration, but rather to encourage everyone to celebrate responsibly to make sure that if people are drinking that they don't get behind the wheel of a car."

Muir said there are more options than ever before to get home safely, like designated drivers or rideshares.

County commissioners passed a resolution to recognize April 2026 as Alcohol Awareness Month to highlight the importance of preventing excessive alcohol consumption, reducing drunk driving incidents, and addressing alcohol-related harms within our community.

Alcoholic beverage sales, including beer and margaritas, are a big part of Fiesta with proceeds benefiting local charities and the services they provide.

Visit San Antonio reports Fiesta averages about 2.5 million visitors a year for events such as Night in Old San Antonio, St. Mary's Oyster Bake, Taste of New Orleans, and three major parades — The Battle of Flowers, Fiesta Flambeau, and Texas Cavaliers River Parade.