Rainfall slowly adds up for San Antonio, and more rain is possible

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There have not been many heavy downpours in the San Antonio area and Hill Country, but drop by drop over ten days, they have at least brought some minor drought relief.

Some of the rain fell right on top of the Edwards Aquifer Recharge Zone over northern Uvalde, Medina. and Bexar Counties and along the I-35 corridor between San Antonio and Austin.

The Edwards Aquifer water level stood at 627 feet on Monday, or just a foot above where it was one year ago. It's not much but better than a big decline in a key source of water for the region.

The aquifer is 38 feet below its historical average of nearly 666 feet for this time of year. Cities across the region, including San Antonio, remain under water conservation measures as a drought enters its seventh spring.

There is a slim chance of more rain on Tuesday and a moderate chance on Wednesday or early Thursday. There is also a slight chance of more showers this coming weekend. due to a moderately strong cold front that is on the way.

Most of the unsettled weather on Wednesday is expected to remain to the north of the Alamo City; however, a broken line of storms could move closer down the I-35 corridor. Total rainfall for the week remains hard to predict.

High temperatures for the week in San Antonio will be in the mid to upper 80s. Lows will be in the upper 60s during the early morning hours.

The cold front expected this weekend will result in a low Sunday morning in the upper 50s and a high on Sunday in the low 70s.