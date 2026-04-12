Anglers of all ages wet their hooks at Family Fishing Day at Brackenridge Park

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Anglers young and old turned out Saturday morning for Family Fishing Day at Brackenridge Park.

Organizers said events like Family Fishing Day are meant to lower barriers to the outdoors, giving more families a chance to take part.

The rain stayed away as the event began with free fishing lessons and a chance to catch and release a variety of fish in the San Antonio River.

“It's just a great opportunity to get friends and family together and really enjoy the outdoors and appreciate the natural resources that you have right here in the middle of San Antonio,” said Garett Tucker with the San Antonio River Foundation.

Jerry Clayton / Texas Public Radio Victoria Soto showing off her angling skills at Family Fishing Day on Saturday, April 11, 2026

17-year-old Victoria Soto tried her luck with a worm on the end of her hook.

“I like the satisfaction of finally reeling in a catch. That's probably one of my favorite parts,” said Soto.

Jerry Clayton / Texas Public Radio A catfish about to be released after being caught in the San Antonio River at Brackenridge Park.

Hector Quintero was fishing with his son Javier and some friends. They were anxious to catch their first fish.

“We got some lily pads,” he laughed.

Jerry Clayton / Texas Public Radio Oscar Castillo shows 14 year-old Joshua Garcia how to tie a hook on the fishing line.

Oscar Castillo heads up the nonprofit Fin Addict Foundation. They organize and conduct fishing clinics, promote angler education, and foster the knowledge and skills of fishing.

“Angler education is really important. I don’t want to say it’s something that we’re lacking, but it’s just something we really love and want to share with everybody,” said Castillo.

He said fishing is the perfect family activity.

“It allows you to come together near water, enjoy the outdoors, and have a great time — take full advantage of it.”

The event was sponsored by San Antonio River Foundation, Brackenridge Park Conservancy, Fin Addict Angler Foundation, and Texas Parks and Wildlife.