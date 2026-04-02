Spurs return to playoffs for first time since 2019. What fans should know about tickets and gear

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Playoff basketball is returning to San Antonio, with the Spurs set to host first-round games at the Frost Bank Center.

Tickets for the Spurs’ first two home playoff games are now available, along with official postseason merchandise.

Ticket purchases are limited to fans residing within a 150-mile radius of the center, with a limit of four tickets per order.

The first two games will be in April, but exact matchups, game times and broadcast details will be finalized after the regular season ends April 12 and the play-in tournament concludes April 17.

The Spurs have home-court advantage as they make their first playoff appearance since the 2018-19 season. The team is the second seed in the NBA, behind the Oklahoma City Thunder, which they defeated four times this year.

Daniel Dunn/IMAGN IMAGES / Reuters Connect Mar 30, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Kelly Olynyk (8), center Mason Plumlee (45), forward Victor Wembanyama (1), guard De'aaron Fox (4), and guard Devin Vassell (24) celebrate on the bench in the second half against the Chicago Bulls at Frost Bank Center.

They will be playing for a deep postseason run reminiscent of the Big Three era of Tim Duncan, Tony Parker and Manu Ginóbili, when playoff basketball in San Antonio often coincided with Fiesta, the city’s annual spring celebration.

The team has one of the league's youngest rosters, led by Victor Wembanyama, as the franchise looks to build its next contender. The Spurs have won five NBA championships during their 50-year history.

“We don’t have experience, but we’re still going to play 100% and try to win this championship,” Wembanyama said after a recent game.

More information about tickets is available at spurs.com/tickets, and suites at spurssuites.com.

Fans can learn more about T-shirts and other merchandise at spursfanshop.com.