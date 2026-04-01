Proposed downtown San Antonio baseball stadium gets initial approval

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A new baseball stadium for the San Antonio Missions got conceptual approval from the city’s Historic Design and Review Commission on Wednesday.

The conceptual designs for the 7,000-fan stadium, two apartment buildings and a hotel received the green light without going up or full discussion. It was approved along with eight other unrelated projects. This isn’t the final say, however.

The stadium’s developers Weston Urban and Designated Bidders still have to come back to the commission individually for all four components.

POPULOUS A map of the stadium's location and proposed hotel and nearby apartments

"The next step is design development by the design teams. They'll come back here at future date for final approval with more detailed designs,” said Cory Edwards, interim director of the city’s office of historic preservation. That final approval is what they need for the certificate of appropriateness for permitting.

The $160 million project also needs to have several financing mechanisms ironed out. An opening date is expected in Spring 2028.

The stadium would replace the Nelson Wolff baseball stadium on the city’s West Side which was built in 1994.