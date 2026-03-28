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San Antonio Food Bank opens an expanded, remodeled volunteer center

Texas Public Radio | By Kory Cook
Published March 28, 2026 at 7:58 AM CDT
San Antonio Food Bank Volunteer Center, 5200 Historic Old Hwy 90 W, San Antonio, TX
Kory Cook
/
TPR
San Antonio Food Bank Volunteer Center, 5200 Historic Old Hwy 90 W, San Antonio, TX

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The San Antonio Food Back has expanded its volunteer center.

The food bank is the largest volunteer hub in the region, with 2,000 volunteers each week sorting and packing, prepping meals, and planting and weeding on multiple urban farms.

Director of Volunteer Services Elizabeth Johanek said the new developments accommodate the large number of participants.

“We are taking that very seriously and giving them a really better flow into the food bank for ease and for welcoming,” said Johanek. “Just to give them a really nice experience and thank them for donating their most precious resource, which is their time.”

Mission Briefing Room for volunteers
Kory Cook
/
TPR
Mission Briefing Room for volunteers
A welcome for volunteers at the Food Bank
Kory Cook
/
TPR
A welcome message for volunteers and food bins at the Food Bank

The expansion includes a new lobby, mission briefing room, new technology, and an enclosed warehouse space, for safety.

The food bank's Apple Corps volunteers are a leadership group. They mentor, teach, and support daily operations at the food bank. Janay Baptiste is committed to a regular schedule there and is one of about 80,000 volunteers a year who donate their time.

“It is very gratifying to me because, first of all, I am eternally grateful for everything that I have. If I can help someone else, absolutely, I’m there,” said Baptiste. “Because that’s a part of my gratitude repayment.”

San Antonio Food Bank volunteers in the new, enclosed warehouse
Kory Cook
/
TPR
San Antonio Food Bank volunteers in the new, enclosed warehouse

Food insecurity is a major issue in San Antonio. According to a 2025 report from the food bank, approximately 300,000 Bexar County residents rely on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. Johanek said the food bank is prepared for government shutdowns and other changes to programs, like SNAP, that affect community needs.

“We’re able, because of generous donations and people volunteering their time, food, their money, and their voice to us, to ebb and flow with that need,” said Johanek.

Founded in 1980, the San Antonio Food Bank provides food assistance to over 140,000 families a week within 29 counties.

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Kory Cook
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