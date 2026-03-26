The Weekender: A new sculpture garden, jazz at the Japanese Tea Garden and the Southside Book Fair

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Now that the weekend is upon us again, you can start planning for it. Here are three ideas to make your weekend fun.

Jazz in the Garden

First up, on Friday at the Japanese Tea Garden: Jazz!

Here’s the Parks Foundation’s Mary Jane Verette.

“Jazz in the Garden is a series that we present 3 (times) in the spring and 3(times) in the fall every year,” Verette said.

1 of 3 — 720A5976 (1).jpg Buttercup performs Oscar Moreno 2 of 3 — 720A1656.jpg Performer at the Japanese Tea Garden Oscar Moreno 3 of 3 — Buttercup_03-25_OscarMoreno_19 (1).jpg Jazz fans get into the music OSCAR MORENO

Attendees will be overlooking the garden below at the enormous, stone pavilion.

“The first of our spring series of Jazz in the Garden, and it will be the Jazz Protagonists, is very talented artist, Barry Brake. (He) is a very funny and talented pianist, and all of the musicians do a great job,” she said.

The event is from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Food and drink are available. Best of all, the music is free.

Castle Hills Sculpture Garden

On Saturday the city of Castle Hills is trying something new — a sculpture garden.

Here’s artist Bill Fitzgibbons. “About a year and a half ago, they approached me and asked if I would put together a public art master plan,” Fitzgibbons said.

He did so and inside the recommended proposal were seven places for a sculpture garden next to Castle Hills City Hall.

“We had about 30 different projects that were submitted for consideration, and then Saturday we will have our official grand opening and ribbon cutting from four to 7 p.m.,” he said.

Fabrizio Romero Nava Artist Dewane Hughes and his sculpture, called Little Slices

Those who live in Castle Hills are free to vote for their favorite sculpture. The winning sculpture stays permanently. The remaining six will eventually be returned to the artists, and six more will be installed for next year. And those who live in Castle Hills will get to vote for which piece remains.

Stopping by to see the sculptures at the Castle Hills City Hall is free.

Southside Book Fair

Then on Sunday, April Monterosa says if you love reading, check out the Southside Book Fair.

“There's a lot of different things that are lacked on the South Side. A bookstore is one of them, and so I wanted to bring more literacy awareness to my community,” Monterosa said.

1 of 5 — Screenshot 5.jpg April Monterrosa and Kristy Ward 2 of 5 — Screenshot 4.jpg Juan Tejeda 3 of 5 — 490139978_1078798090723308_8766127344105450197_n.jpg an exhibitor last year 4 of 5 — Screenshot 3.jpg An author and his book 5 of 5 — Screenshot 2.jpg An author and his books

This is her fifth year of producing the free Southside Book Festival. This one is at 1135 Mission Road.

“They do have food available there and drinks for adults and kids, and so families can literally meet with the authors, take pictures with them, listen to some readings and eat and read books and have a couple of drinks there with their friends and family,” she said.

You can find more on all these events at tpr.org.