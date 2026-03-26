How Texas Democrats are trying to win back young men

Texas Democrats are in full pursuit of the elusive young, male vote.

Members of Gen Z are taking some credit for the Republican win this last presidential election, when young male voters swung from Biden to Trump with a large margin.

That has sent the Democratic Party into overdrive to win them over.

Texas Monthly Senior Editor Ben Rowen is out with his account of this latest effort: "Democrats are trying to be the party of young men. It's only a little humiliating."

Rowen spoke with KERA's Miranda Suarez and Ron Corning.

These interview highlights have been edited for length and clarity.

What did you learn in the lead-up to the recent primary election about how Texas Democrats are trying win back the young male vote?

The interesting thing here is Democrats lost with a lot of demographic groups in 2024, including older men and middle-aged men.

They focused on young men because, in some respect, the future is male. Young men are the future of the party, but also because it's an easier group to target theoretically.

Now, when it comes to actually targeting them, you've got folks like James Talarico who think, 'I'll go on podcasts that young men listen to,' like Joe Rogan. Or you've got Colin Allred running for a North Texas congressional seat, whose approach has been to release videos while pumping iron in his home gym.

I think there's a couple candidates who tell you their approach is more message-based. We need to talk more about affordability, about the rental crisis.

There isn't a unified approach. It's kind of throwing everything at the wall and seeing what sticks. It has led to some of those humiliating places, though.

It kind of reminds me of when corporations start glomming onto memes, and that kills the meme immediately. People can smell it when they're being pandered to. Is it even possible for a political party to be like, "Hello, fellow kids?"

I don't think so. I think the the key is to do it in a way that doesn't feel like pandering, and that's true of all demographic targeting.

Not to point too many fingers, I do think some of that filming a video from the gym stuff, it's clear what is going on. You understand that this is trying to get your attention, as opposed to speaking about issues that you care about — more organically getting their attention.

I think if you go on Joe Rogan — not make that the centerpiece of what Dems doing — but you're in the space people are already listening to. You can present yourself authentically within that space.

Identity politics has become an evil word, but the fact is, there are members of the Democratic coalition who have specific issues: the LGBTQ community, women. Do they risk alienating that group by focusing so much on young men?

Absolutely. And one of the interesting things to me, reporting this story, is if you look at the actual percentage of the electorate that young men — and for the purposes of my story and this conversation, that's men between 18 and 29. The percentage they make up of the electorate varies every any given year, but's about five to seven percent.

It's undeniable talking to young men, certainly, what I heard, there's this fear of walking on eggshells. There's this sense that the Democrats are speaking for marginalized groups, but not men. That is pervasive. I think it genuinely exists.

That said, does that mean that a Democratic candidate, to appeal to young men, has to throw LGBT communities under the bus?

Ron Corning and Miranda Suarez are the hosts of KERA's forthcoming talk show, NTX Now. Got a tip? Email them at rcorning@kera.org and msuarez@kera.org.

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