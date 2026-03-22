Diana 'DeeDee' Fuentes, influential Texas journalist and mentor, dies

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Prominent journalist Diana “DeeDee” Fuentes, a leader in Texas newsrooms and a champion for investigative reporting, has died.

Fuentes died unexpectedly March 20 while traveling in Washington, D.C., according to statements from the journalism organizations she was closely involved with. She was 67.

In the hours after her death, colleagues, former students and journalism leaders across Texas and beyond began sharing memories of Fuentes, reflecting on a career that spanned more than 35 years and a person many described as a mentor and friend.

“Losing DeeDee is so heartbreaking.”

That’s how Joey Palacios, a longtime Texas Public Radio journalist and former president of the San Antonio Association of Hispanic Journalists, which Fuentes helped launch, began a Facebook post remembering Fuentes.

“Dee Dee was an absolute pillar of light. If there was a problem, she knew how to fix it. She was kind, supportive, and always encouraging.”

Fuentes served as a deputy metro editor at the San Antonio Express-News and as editor of the Laredo Morning Times, shaping coverage and guiding reporters in both newsrooms.

“I’ve known her for just about my entire journalism career,” Palacios said. “If you needed advice, she would guide you in the right direction.”

Those who knew her say that guidance extended well beyond journalism.

“DeeDee was an amazing woman, journalist and friend,” said Nora Lopez, president of the Society of Professional Journalists San Antonio chapter, in a Facebook post. “She had a heart of gold and was probably the nicest person I’ve ever known.”

“She would help anyone who needed help, friends, colleagues and complete strangers, too, like the homeless who walked around the Express-News offices downtown. DeeDee knew them by name,” Lopez wrote.

“And don’t even get me started on how many animals she rescued and fed. She was the kind of person who carried food and water for any strays she might encounter.”

In San Antonio, Fuentes was also a regular part of the city’s journalism community, including the annual Gridiron show, a longstanding, journalist-led event that satirizes local politics and newsmakers.

Her influence extended nationally as well. Fuentes most recently served as executive director of Investigative Reporters and Editors, where colleagues said she helped guide the organization through major milestones, including the COVID-19 pandemic and its 50th anniversary, while expanding access to training for journalists.

In a statement, Investigative Reporters Editors board president Josh Hinkle said Fuentes “made a deep impact on open government” and was “committed to a free and robust press and the people’s right to know.”

He also wrote that “her warmth created an inviting atmosphere at IRE,” and that her “knack for connecting with staff, Board members and our community was truly special.”

Hinkle added that Fuentes “was a fierce advocate for diversity and inclusion, always striving to ensure that everyone felt heard and valued.”

The IRE board planned to convene Sunday to discuss how to honor her legacy and determine next steps for the organization.

The Freedom of Information Foundation of Texas said it was “incredibly saddened” by her death and remembered her as “a kind, loving and fun person.” The National Association of Hispanic Journalists called her passing “a deeply personal and significant loss to the journalism profession,” describing her as “a trailblazer who leaves a great legacy.”

Fuentes taught journalism at the University of Missouri-Columbia and Texas State University, helping train future reporters and editors. Fuentes was inducted into the National Association of Hispanic Journalists Hall of Fame in 2022.

Hinkle closed his statement with a phrase Fuentes often used: “A big abrazo for everybody!”

For many who worked with her, her influence lives on in the journalists she mentored and the communities they continue to serve.