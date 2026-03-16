Winds subside in San Antonio, but chilly temperatures still ahead

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Gusty winds left behind by Sunday's passage of a cold front, continued to subside on Monday, leaving behind chilly temperatures across the region.

The sunrise temperature on Tuesday in San Antonio will be around 38, while Hill Country towns like Fredericksburg and Kerrville will see freezing temperatures at sunup on Tuesday morning.

Northernmost sections of the Hill Country, such as around Llano, could see temperatures dip into the 20s.

Lows for San Antonio and the Hill Country will be in the mid 40s to upper 30s, respectively, at sunrise on Tuesday morning.

But a warming trend is just around the corner. Cold winds out of the north will be replaced by warm winds out of the south by Wednesday morning.

Temperatures in San Antonio will gradually warm each day of the week. The high on Wednesday will be in the upper 70s and in the 90s by Friday.

The cold did not deliver any drought relief in the form of rain. All of Bexar and many nearby counties are in "extreme" drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

The Alamo City will start its seventh spring in drought, once the change of season officially arrives here on March 20.

Long-term forecasts are calling for a dry and warmer than usual spring ahead for San Antonio.