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Prairieland shooter convicted of attempted murder, others on lesser charges in 'antifa' trial

KERA | By Toluwani Osibamowo
Published March 13, 2026 at 3:23 PM CDT
Nine people are on trial this week in what could be the first-ever federal terrorism case associated with "antifa." From top left: Savanna Batten, Meagan Morris, Daniel Sanchez Estrada, Elizabeth (left) and Ines Soto, Zachary Evetts, Autumn Hill (left), Maricela Rueda, Benjamin Song (left).
Yfat Yossifor/courtesy
/
KERA
Nine people are on trial this week in what could be the first-ever federal terrorism case associated with "antifa." From top left: Savanna Batten, Meagan Morris, Daniel Sanchez Estrada, Elizabeth (left) and Ines Soto, Zachary Evetts, Autumn Hill (left), Maricela Rueda, Benjamin Song (left).

In an unprecedented trial seeking to tie alleged "antifa" members to domestic terrorism, a federal jury returned a mixed verdict for nine people accused in a nonfatal July 4 shooting of a police officer outside an immigration detention center — including a conviction of one count of attempted murder for shooter Benjamin Song.

Eight defendants were convicted of rioting, providing material support to terrorists, conspiracy to use and carry an explosive, and use and carry of an explosive — the explosive being fireworks.

Daniel Sanchez Estrada was convicted of corruptly concealing a document or record. He and Maricela Rueda were also convicted of conspiracy to conceal documents.

Song was also convicted on three counts of discharging a firearm.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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