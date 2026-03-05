San Antonio airport program gives travelers with disabilities a practice run before flying

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Something as simple as boarding an airplane can be a challenge for someone with a disability. Those with sensory issues may find it difficult to endure waiting periods to board. Wheelchair users may not know how or even if it is possible before boarding a plane. The San Antonio International Airport aims to improve the experience for travelers with disabilities through its Altitude Inclusion program.

The airport recently hosted the hands-on program that introduces participants to the full airport journey.

Altitude Inclusion allows individuals with disabilities and their families to go through San Antonio’s airport procedures so they can prepare for future flights and get their questions answered.

San Antonio International Airport’s Public Relations Manager Tonya Hope said the program has been around for six to seven years. It was under another name and stopped during the pandemic. It was then launched again under the new name Altitude Inclusion and has been running for the past two years.

“And we've kind of revamped the program, " said Hope. “And so our goal is to have two programs a year. And so this one tonight is the first one of the year, first one of 2026.”

First-time traveler Marissa Herrera was there with her six-year-old daughter, Estrella. Estrella is on the autism spectrum and needs special assistance. Marissa Herrera said she’s been too scared to take a flight with her daughter but hopes that can change with this program.

Jackie Velez / TPR First-time traveler Marissa Herrera with her six-year-old daughter, Estrella Herrera at the San Antonio International Airport for Altitude Inclusion.

“Because I do read articles and (hear) how some of those with disabilities are treated by airlines," said Herrera. “And I get scared. So this will help me prep better.”

Kristen Brininstool was in line waiting to get her ticket for her daughter, Cora and Cora’s nurse. Brininstool has never traveled by plane with Cora, who is in a wheelchair, has epilepsy, and was born with cerebral palsy and developmental disabilities. Brininstool said she’s always wanted to know what it would be like to travel with her daughter.

“I am hoping to see if her wheelchair can fit on the plane, or what their plan would be with her, how she would sit in the transport chairs that the airlines use to get her on,” said Brininstool. “I've always also been worried. These wheelchairs are crazy expensive…I've heard horror stories about people's wheelchairs being damaged, throwing them under the plane.”

1 of 2 — IMG_7833.jpeg Kristen Brininstool (right) attends Altitude Inclusion with her daughter, Cora (middle) Cora’s nurse Angela Olsen (left with pom pom). Jackie Velez / TPR 2 of 2 — IMG_7838.jpg (Right) Kristen Brininstool goes through security with her daughter, Cora (front of her) and Cora's nurse Angela Olsen (next to her) at Altitude Inclusion. Jackie Velez / TPR

During the event, families got to have photo ops with the airport's mascot, Jett, meet therapy dogs June and Cricket, eat pizza, go through the process of baggage and security, and board a plane.

1 of 5 — IMG_7819.jpg Therapy dog June from the Pups & Planes program attends Altitude Inclusion. June helps passengers feel at ease when boarding a plane. Jackie Velez / TPR 2 of 5 — IMG_7830.jpg Families greet therapy dog June from the Pups & Planes program at Altitude Inclusion. June helps passengers feel at ease when boarding a plane. Jackie Velez / TPR 3 of 5 — IMG_7866.jpg Families greet Cricket the therapy dog, who is part of Pups & Planes. Cricket was in attendance at Altitude Inclusion. Cricket helps passengers feel at ease when boarding a plane. Jackie Velez / TPR 4 of 5 — IMG_7823.jpg San Antonio Airport's mascot Jett was in attendance at Altitude Inclusion Jackie Velez / TPR 5 of 5 — IMG_7842.jpg Individuals with disabilities get the chance to experience security check-in at San Antonio Airport's Altitude inclusion. Jackie Velez / TPR

After a mock boarding and take off on a United Airlines flight to Sesame Street, some passengers were put at ease.

Paola Jacullo was on the mock flight with her daughter, Aura, who is on the spectrum.

“Oh, my God, it was such a beautiful experience. I think it empowered her… we tried to teach her how to sit down, to be patient and stuff. So I'm praying that the next flight that we have will be a better experience for her,” said Jacullo.

Jackie Velez / TPR Families await to board a United Airlines flight to Sesame Street. Wheelchair passengers took priority when boarding.

Jacullo’s family is originally from New York City, so she’s had various experiences flying with her children.

“Aura will start headbutting and spitting and biting herself, and it's a very stressful thing for all of us, especially before a vacation or if we're gonna go fly out to meet with family,” said Jacullo. “So the fact that people are acknowledging that. Sometimes people need a little bit of extra time. And the smallest things, smallest tasks might be difficult, especially for those who have special needs. I'm incredibly grateful that people are thinking of these things, thinking of ways to include others so it could be a positive experience all throughout your life.”