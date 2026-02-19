The Texas Panhandle is facing increased wildfire risk. Here’s what you need to know.

The Texas Panhandle is facing increased wildfire risk over the next few days because of dry conditions and high winds.

There are two ongoing wildfires – one west of Amarillo in Oldham County, and one to the southeast in Armstrong County. Both were at about 9,000 acres and at 25% or less containment as of Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday, Xcel Energy shut off power to about 15,000 customers across more than a dozen counties. Others lost power because of the winds, which reached gusts of up to 70 miles per hour. The energy company says the shutoff was an effort to reduce wildfire risk, and said customers will have power back on Wednesday.

While the Panhandle is at the center of fire dangers right now, the Texas A&M Forest Service predicts the risk will continue to spread eastward and southward as the state continues warm and dry conditions.

Laura Stevens, a public information officer for the Texas A&M Forest Service, said recent freezing spells contribute to dry vegetation.

“We saw freeze-cured grasses all throughout the state right now,” she said. “We’re also seeing that we had freeze-cured grasses sooner than anticipated (at the) end of last year to beginning of this year. So that means that the grasses aren’t growing, there’s no moisture.”

Stevens said crews worked overnight on both the Lavender and then the 8 Ball fires to build containment lines.

“They are working to assess the situation, build containment lines, and then also engage in structure protection,” she said. “The fire was active overnight and we did see slow progression from the fire, did die down a bit overnight just because the winds died down overnight. However, there is a risk for increased wind.”

Stevens said the Panhandle is at particular risk because it is flat but still has rough terrain.

“You see a lot of troughs, valleys, and little crevices. So you do see some rough terrain, which you get the fire getting into that rough terrain and it will see some acceleration sometimes,” she said.

Stevens said she couldn’t speak to Xcel Energy’s decision to cut off power to reduce risk of fire, but she said there are a number of things that can start a fire – from lightning to people. However, she said there are plenty of steps people can take to prevent wildfires.

“One thing that you can do to reduce the risk of wildfires in your area is making sure that you are following all local burn bans or any outdoor restrictions,” she said. “If it is dry, hot or windy, make sure you’re avoiding any outdoor activities that could spark a wildfires – such as burning debris, mowing your lawn, blading your field, welding.

If you can’t avoid those activities, make sure that you’re taking steps to help prevent a fire. So having water nearby, having a fire extinguisher available if you’re welding, having a spotter, someone that can watch for the sparks that land.”

If you are worried about your home in the event of a wild fire, you can create a fire break around it to protect it, Stevens said.

“(People can) get mesh metal screens, an eighth of an inch, and put those over the eaves of your house for your attic vents,” she said. “Clear away the vegetation from your house. So within that first five feet, make sure no vegetation is touching your house, making sure if you do have vegetation within those five feet that it is green, it’s healthy.”

She also recommended that folks keep up with current conditions and communications from local officials.

“Make sure you’re following all of their official communication channels, sign up for local alerts, and then stay aware of the weather,” she said. “If you are told to evacuate, make sure that you know where you’re going. Have two evacuation routes preloaded into your GPS if you don’t know where you are going.”

