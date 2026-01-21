Here are the 2026 James Beard Award semifinalists in San Antonio

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The James Beard Awards on Wednesday announced its 2026 semifinalists for the 40th annual Restaurant and Chef Awards which honor extraordinary talent in culinary and food media across the United States.

Several San Antonio restaurants and chefs made this year's list, including some past nominees and a few new additions:

Mixtli, San Antonio (Outstanding Restaurant presented by Acqua Panna® Natural Spring Water)

Anacacho Coffee & Cantina, San Antonio (Best New Restaurant)

Tavel Bristol-Joseph, Nicosi, San Antonio (Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker)

Francisco Estrada and Lizzeth Martinez, Naco Mexican, San Antonio (Best Chef: Texas)

Sue Kim, The Magpie, San Antonio (Best Chef: Texas)

Emil Oliva, Leche de Tigre, San Antonio (Best Chef: Texas)

Here are the other semifinalists from Texas:

David Kirkland and Ernest Servantes, Burnt Bean Co., Seguin (Outstanding Chef)

Scott Girling, Osteria Il Muro, Denton (Best Chef: Texas)

Patrick Hicks, Smoke'N Ash BBQ, Arlington (Best Chef: Texas)

Masayuki Otaka, Mabo, Dallas (Best Chef: Texas)

Far-Out, Dallas (Best New Restaurant)

Starship Bagel, Dallas (Outstanding Bakery)

Maggie Huff, Lucia, Dallas (Outstanding Pastry Chef of Baker)

Ayahuasca Cantina, Dallas (Outstanding Bar)

Gabe Sanchez, Midnight Rambler, Dallas (Outstanding Professional in Cocktail Service)

Hugo Ortega and Tracy Vaught, H-Town Restaurant Group (Hugo's, Xochi, Urbe, and others), Houston (Outstanding Restauranteur)

Manabu Horiuchi, Katami, Houston (Outstanding Chef)

Max Lappé and Jacques Varon, Baso, Houston (Emerging Chef presented by S.Pellegrino® Sparkling Natural Mineral Water)

Adrian Torres, Maximo, West University Place (Emerging Chef presented by S.Pellegrino® Sparkling Natural Mineral Water)

Agnes and Sherman, Houston (Best New Restaurant)

Mercado Sin Nombre, Austin (Outstanding Bakery)

Barley Swine, Austin (Outstanding Hospitality)

Kalimotxo, Austin (Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program)

Taconeta, El Paso, TX (Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program)

Lee's, Houston (Best New Bar)

Celia Pellegrini, Este, Austin (Outstanding Professional in Beverage Service)

June Rodil, March, Houston (Outstanding Professional in Beverage Service)

Kristine Nguyen, Bludorn, Houston (Outstanding Profession in Cocktail Service

Ope Amosu, ChòpnBlọk, Houston (Best Chef: Texas)

Thai Changthong, P Thai's Khao Man Gai & Noodles, Austin (Best Chef: Texas)

Michael Che, Tsuke Edomae, Austin (Best Chef: Texas)

Ali Clem, La Barbecue, Austin (Best Chef: Texas)

Kent Domas and Seth Siegel-Gardner, Milton's, Houston (Best Chef: Texas)

Evelyn Garcia and Henry Lu, JŪN, Houston (Best Chef: Texas)

Shawn Gawle, Camaraderie, Houston (Best Chef: Texas)

Daniela Landaverde and Rosa Landaverde, La Santa Barbacha (Best Chef: Texas)

Andres Pablos, Accá, El Paso(Best Chef: Texas)

Gabe Padilla and Melissa Padilla, Café Piro, Socorro (Best Chef: Texas)

Michael Serva, Bordo, Marfa (Best Chef: Texas)

Bob Somsith, Lao'd Bar, Austin (Best Chef: Texas)

Finney Walter, The Nicolett, Lubbock (Best Chef: Texas)

George Watts III, GW's BBQ Catering Co, San Juan (Best Chef: Texas)

Finalists will be announced March 31, and winners will be recognized at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards Ceremony on June 15 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.