All-American Bowl: San Antonio area all-stars kick off Saturday

Some of the best high school football players in the nation and area will be featured in a big doubleheader at the Alamodome on Saturday.

The Navy All-American Bowl kicks off at 12:30 p.m. and will be televised nationally on NBC. It will be followed by the San Antonio Sports All-Star Football Game at 5:30 p.m.

Both are games presented by Valero and supported by San Antonio Sports, a local nonprofit that works to draw major sporting events here and to promote fitness through sports.

San Antonio Sports President and CEO Jenny Carnes said both games give the high school football players a chance to showcase their talents.

"It's just a great way to honor these athletes and give them one more high school game," she said of those the kids that won't go on and play at the next level.

And she said the games are also a great opportunity for those who dream of playing in college or even the NFL.

"We do have a lot of college coaches and scouts that come to the game," she said.

The Navy All-American Bowl features high school players divided into East versus West teams. The bowl game has produced 631NFL draft picks, 6 Heisman trophy winners, and more than 200 Pro Bowl Selections.

This year Tennessee-bound Tristen Keys, who is the number 1 wide receiver in the nation, will be suiting up for the East.

Meanwhile, the San Antonio Sports All-Star Football Game features 119 players from 68 high schools in the area that are divided into a Blue versus White matchup.

Team Blue is coached by Poth High School Head Coach Jeff Luna, while Team White is coached by Seguin High School Coach Craig Daily, and their sons, Jeff Luna and Corey Dailey are the quarterbacks of their respective teams.

